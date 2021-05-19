Medical Laboratory Technician (PHRU)

A Medical Laboratory Technician vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Perinatal HIV Research Unit (PHRU) in Botshabelo, Bloemfontein – Free State.
Background
The Perinatal HIV Research Unit (PHRU) was established in 1996. The Perinatal HIV Research Unit has been involved in research, training, policy formation, and advocacy in issues concerning HIV-positive women and their children.
In recent years the work of the unit has expanded beyond the original focus of mother-to-child transmission of HIV, to include treatment trials in adults and children, prevention research, psychosocial research, and policy development. In addition, the Unit has developed an HIV vaccine clinical trials unit (HVCTU) and started with HIV Vaccine Trials back in 2001.
The unit is recognized nationally and internationally as a leader in the field of research and policy in the area of mother-to-child transmission of HIV. It has also developed a reputation as a leading African research unit for clinical trials in adults and children with HIV, with one of the largest cohorts.
Main purpose of the job
- Responsible for daily routine work in processing and shipping specimens related to clinical trials and maintaining the integrity of all laboratory equipment/facilities
Location
- PHRU Botshabelo District Hospital, Botshabelo
Key performance areas
- Centrifuging or preparing specimens with various reagents when necessary
- Record temperature of rooms and fridges with corrective action as applicable
- Maintenance of all equipment used e.g. ensuring calibrations up to date
- Decontamination of all work surfaces/benchtops
- Maintain and evaluate all specimen logs
- Working according to the study protocol
- Communicate routinely with the study coordinator and principal investigator
Required minimum education and training
- National Diploma in Biomedical Technology
- BSc in medical sciences advantageous
Professional body registration
- Registered with the Health Professions Council of South Africa as a Board-Certified Medical Technologist
Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities
- Good Clinical Practice/Human Subject Protection certification advantageous
- Good Clinical Laboratory Practice Certificate
- Ability to lead and work independently as well as be part of a multidisciplinary team
- Flexibility to adapt to changes in study requirements
- Must possess strong organizational skills
- Must be detail orientated
- Computer literacy
- Willingness to learn
- It is expected that s/he will apply consistent adherence to research and GCP practices
Required minimum work experience
- 2 years research experience or experience in laboratory processing
TO APPLY
- Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experienceas mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online
- Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.
- The closing date for all applications is 26 May 2021.
- Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.
- Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.
- In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.
Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.
AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid and Provident Fund