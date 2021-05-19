Outbound Sales Agent at Gro-direct Rustenburg

The successful candidate should have positive energy, an ability to identify new opportunities, have excellent verbal communication skills with strong attention to detail, have the ability to form partnerships with potential clients in assigned territory and must effectively plan, prioritize, and organize a diversified workload.

Key responsibilities include, but not limited to:

Attend morning meetings in the office

Organising appointments with clients

Adhere to planned appointments with potential clients

Present the product to qualifying clients (after you have been properly trained)

Participate in road trips

Space is limited, to be considered send your CV to the following details:

[Email Address Removed] / [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

Sales Person

About The Employer:

Gro-Direct Rustenburg

