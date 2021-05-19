Para-planner (Grad or Experience hire 1-2 years) – Degree and Financial planning Diploma required

Cape Town-based candidate sought for Para-planner position (Graduate or experienced hire)
About the job:
This new vacancy has been created within one of our client’s Financial Planning teams at our offices in Cape Town. Incumbent will be designated to provide technical support to a number of Financial Advisors within the team. Role is ideally suited to applicants who are recent graduates, with completed Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Planning or a junior resource (1-2 years of experience with Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Planning).
Key responsibilities include:
- Provide investment planning technical support to Financial Advisors in team, including research and analysis of client portfolios
- Preparation of minutes of client meetings, record of advice and proposals
- Client needs analysis and advisory support services
- Provide regular client reporting
- Prepare and collate client financial reviews and reporting for financial advisors in team
- Investigate and resolve all queries relating to client affairs
- Review investment transaction changes, and action, if necessary
- Close liaison between internal and external investment admin, and specialist service departments
- Advisory responsibilities under supervision: client services for client allocation and growth potential
Key requirements for applicants:
- Relevant tertiary qualification a requirement, B Com or similar
- Post graduate qualification a requirement, Financial Planning Diploma
- Computer literacy (intermediate): MS Office suite and excel at an intermediate to advanced level
- Ability to work independently, attention to detail and excellent organisational skills
- Fluency in English a pre-requisite, second local language preferred
- Clean, unendorsed Drivers licence a requirement, own vehicle preferred.
Please note: only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Desired Skills:
- degree
- post grad Diploma Financial Planning