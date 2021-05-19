Paraplanner

POSITION PURPOSE: Sales executives are the key point of contact between an organization and its clients: answering queries, offering advice and introducing new products. Performing a wide range of administrative and support activities which require methodical and meticulous thinking in order to generate and monitor risk benefit plans, estate plans, retirement and investment plans, following the 6 steps of Financial Planning to ensure the successful preparation of client files for client appointments, working hand-inhand with the Financial Advisors.

Minimum Education / Experience / Knowledge required: – Grade 12 (Matric) qualification – Full Tertiary Qualification acknowledged by the FSCA is essential (i.e. BCom) – Post Graduate in Financial Planning will be advantageous – Certified Financial Planner Status (& Membership through FPI) will be advantageous – RE5 examination non-negotiable – Be fully bilingual (English & Afrikaans) – Drivers License and Own Reliable Vehicle Essential – In-depth short-term insurance knowledge essential – In-depth long-term insurance knowledge essential – Class of Business: Long Term Insurance (if DOFA date is after 1 April 2018) – Class of Business: Pension Fund Benefits (if DOFA date is after 1 April 2018) – Class of Business: Investments (if DOFA date is after 1 April 2018) – Class of Business: Long- & Short-Term Deposits (if DOFA date is after 1 April 2018) – Class of Business: Health Service Benefits (if DOFA date is after 1 April 2018) – Proven Track record of relevant Continuous Professional Development (CPD) in the previous and current CPD cycles – Product Specific Training Certificates of all products previously marketed and or worked with – Computer skills and knowledge (especially of Word, Excel, Outlook, Internet) and knowledge of operation of standard office equipment – Knowledge of clerical and administrative procedures and systems, such as filing and proper record keeping – Knowledge of principles and practices of basic office/administrative management – Life Assurance products Know the different types of insurance products, limits and restrictions. – Tax implications and benefits How tax will be applied in the event of retirements / death / disability; fringe benefits and when benefits will be tax deductible. – Investments – Know and understand how to read market movements / fluctuations; income revisions and portfolio rebalances / switches). – Commission structures Different commission applies to different products therefore it is vital that the correct commission is applied. Know the difference between the maximum and minimum on each product.

Main duties and responsibilities: – Preparation of all Compliance related documentation – Collect and collate all Client information / data from various solution providers and collect and collate any further information that may be required by the Financial Advisor – Request various quotations and cost estimates and comparative tables where required – Provide a research function for the financial advisors and assist in collecting relevant data – Prepare Financial Needs Analysis where required – Organizing sales visits – After confirmation by financial advisors and client prepare final documentation Recommendations / Record of Advice for both risk benefit and investment solutions. Maintaining accurate records. Effective communication of the Record of Advice to the client after approval – Submit new business instructions to the Life Department New Business Processor – Generation of reports, proposals, recommendations for onward delivery by the financial advisors – Preparation of reports and monitoring of investments to the financial planners who will interact with the clients – Ensuring regular and timeous client reviews and feedback on relevant matters – Recommend enhancements to office procedures in the interest of the client and brokerage – Interact with the financial planners to ensure a constant flow of communication and improvement of service levels to clients – Training will be given for the effective use of in-house IT systems, resources and processes – Reviewing sales performance and aiming to achieve monthly or annual targets – All other ad hoc duties as and when required

