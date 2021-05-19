Print/Factory Manager

Responsibilities:

Ensure the quality of printed products and to achieve maximum productivity and efficiency through good management of the Digital and Textile print process.

Manage the successful Digital and Textile Print Production flow, ensuring that all aspects of print production are carried out.

Maximise productivity and efficiency through lean manufacturing techniques

Take ownership and provide innovative leadership and development of supervisors and their employees to ensure highly motivated employees with a performance driven culture

Achieve optimum utilisation through the efficient management, coaching, training and mentoring of directs reports

Ensure the availability of well maintained equipment and the provision of a safe environment

Requirements:

Minimum 2 to 5 years experience in a Digital print environment

Experience in a Textile print environment

Knowledge of Health & Safety Regulations

Good colour vision required, apply colour management skills

Understanding and applying print systems and workflow procedures

People person, ability to interact with fellow colleagues, supervisors, managers

Computer literate – Microsoft Office, Pre-media programmes

