Process Engineer (EE) at Headhunters

Our client in the automotive industry is currently looking to employ a Process Engineer.

The position will be based in Uitenhage.

Main purpose of the position:

To implement processes for new components and to provide ongoing support to the Production function in order to optimise the processes.

Responsibilities:

Follow the start-up of all machines on site in order to get the standards and best practices.

Prepare the initial samples with Plant and Project team for the final customer according to quality standard and time schedule.

Put on the control and insure the stability of production.

Examine the feasibility of all new foaming/slush processes and new products and validate all improvements before to start in production mode.

Train and coach the Operators in plant on processes.

Contribute, in liaison with the Maintenance Supervisor, to improve the maintenance procedures.

Propose and implement continuous productivity (SMED, CIG) and quality (scrap) improvement actions concerning injection process.

Manage the technical processes, parameters and tooling for the relevant processes.

Set and control process parameters.

Lead the QRCI process to investigate quality concerns caused by process and/or equipment.

Integrate ergonomic principles in equipment and plant layout.

Support maintenance in root cause analysis for equipment failures.

Review of Process Flow Diagrams.

Lead the FMEA process.

Manage the product interface with Product Development.

Contribute to the Engineering Change process.

Support continuous improvement activities.

Define and update cycle times in line with planned takt times.

Define product specification and support the tooling and equipment buy-off process with all the relevant stakeholders.

Ensure continuous improvement by capitalizing on lessons learnt and provide best practices using the available tools.

Closely liaise with division and technology specialist to ensure standards are applied and maintained.

Continuously research changes in technological advancement in order to keep up with changes.

Strictly adhere to reporting standards and deadlines.

Support with services of equipment.

After hours support to any process or maintenance issues

Qualifications/ Experience:

National Diploma (technical)

BEng would be advantageous

Minimum 3 years Covering/ Sewing process experience, inclusive of extensive material qualities knowledge (advantageous)

Minimum 3 years related work experience

Good technical product and process knowledge.

Strong communication skills in the English language.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

