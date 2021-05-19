Procurement Compliance Manager

Job Purpose

Maintain and improve on Risk controls across Procurement. Drive Procurement targets and initiatives. Data management in support of managing all Procurement responsibilities. Effectively manage and improve on Group Procurement Policies, Procedures and Process flows.

Responsibilities

Maintain and Improve on:

Appropriate tools, dashboards, models & analytics

Supplier performance, ISO, Audit and SHEQ records and targets

Robust Policies, Procedures, Processes and manuals

Supplier Master data

Supplier payments

Informative, accurate and timely reporting processes.

Open purchase order management

Confidential information

Inbound Shipment register and control

Contract Management

Engaging with internal stakeholders and acting as a conduit between business units to ensure that contracts are managed in accordance with frameworks, policies and guidelines.

Accurately assessing and manage any commercial risks associated with contracts.

Improve and maintain Supplier Service Level agreements

Rebates management

Supplier discrepancies management

Supplier engagements

Inventory Management

Group Availability management

Group Replenishment management

Demand planning and forecasting accuracy and managing by exceptions

Target management

Weights and dimensions (Volumetrics) management

Assist in inventory cash flow (Spend) forecasting

Bond Warehouse inventory replenishment management

Procurement Operations

Set clear performance measures, expectations, upskilling and improvement

Collaborate with Procurement team and other business units to deliver a seamless service to the business

Practice continuous improvement approach by reviewing methodologies, work methods and results of all Procurement Activities

Innovate and improve all areas within Procurement with a seamless co-ordination of all Procurement activities

Continually investigate and interrogate current practices and processes

Assist in rationalising suppliers

Manage the companies Black-listed suppliers

Behavioural Trait

Self-motivated and self-starter with an attention to detail

Dependability and Reliability

Initiative, Integrity, Professionalism

Skills & Experience

2-5 years of experience working in a similar or related position

Extensive skills and experience in commercial procurement.

Experience with Compliance in Supply Chain

Extensive experience and in-depth understanding of the integration of strategies within Procurement commercial contexts.

Problem solving analytics and critical thinking

Ability to learn quickly and multitask

Actively committed to development

Generate, analyse and recommend alternative actions.

Analytical skills – Ability to use system knowledge to prepare informative reporting.

Work well under a highly pressurised dept, meet deadlines and the ability to cope under stress

Commercial acumen

Navigating complexity

Project management

Proficiency with Microsoft Office, advanced Excel is a pre-requisite

Proficiency with Kerridge

Professional communicating skills, internally and externally, at all levels.

Would be Advantageous:

Proficiency with JDA Demand and Fulfilment

Proficiency with IBM Cognos reporting

K8 system, Tool and Equipment Products and Processes

Education:

Qualification in Supply Chain Management or in relevant Procurement field (Degree Preferred).

Qualification in commercial law or any relevant commercial field will be highly advantageous.

Financial qualification would be advantageous

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Incentive Bonus

