Procurement Compliance Manager

Job Purpose
Maintain and improve on Risk controls across Procurement. Drive Procurement targets and initiatives. Data management in support of managing all Procurement responsibilities. Effectively manage and improve on Group Procurement Policies, Procedures and Process flows.
Responsibilities
- Maintain and Improve on:
- Appropriate tools, dashboards, models & analytics
- Supplier performance, ISO, Audit and SHEQ records and targets
- Robust Policies, Procedures, Processes and manuals
- Supplier Master data
- Supplier payments
- Informative, accurate and timely reporting processes.
- Open purchase order management
- Confidential information
- Inbound Shipment register and control
Contract Management
- Engaging with internal stakeholders and acting as a conduit between business units to ensure that contracts are managed in accordance with frameworks, policies and guidelines.
- Accurately assessing and manage any commercial risks associated with contracts.
- Improve and maintain Supplier Service Level agreements
- Rebates management
- Supplier discrepancies management
- Supplier engagements
Inventory Management
- Group Availability management
- Group Replenishment management
- Demand planning and forecasting accuracy and managing by exceptions
- Target management
- Weights and dimensions (Volumetrics) management
- Assist in inventory cash flow (Spend) forecasting
- Bond Warehouse inventory replenishment management
Procurement Operations
- Set clear performance measures, expectations, upskilling and improvement
- Collaborate with Procurement team and other business units to deliver a seamless service to the business
- Practice continuous improvement approach by reviewing methodologies, work methods and results of all Procurement Activities
- Innovate and improve all areas within Procurement with a seamless co-ordination of all Procurement activities
- Continually investigate and interrogate current practices and processes
- Assist in rationalising suppliers
- Manage the companies Black-listed suppliers
Behavioural Trait
- Self-motivated and self-starter with an attention to detail
- Dependability and Reliability
- Initiative, Integrity, Professionalism
Skills & Experience
- 2-5 years of experience working in a similar or related position
- Extensive skills and experience in commercial procurement.
- Experience with Compliance in Supply Chain
- Extensive experience and in-depth understanding of the integration of strategies within Procurement commercial contexts.
- Problem solving analytics and critical thinking
- Ability to learn quickly and multitask
- Actively committed to development
- Generate, analyse and recommend alternative actions.
- Analytical skills – Ability to use system knowledge to prepare informative reporting.
- Work well under a highly pressurised dept, meet deadlines and the ability to cope under stress
- Commercial acumen
- Navigating complexity
- Project management
- Proficiency with Microsoft Office, advanced Excel is a pre-requisite
- Proficiency with Kerridge
- Professional communicating skills, internally and externally, at all levels.
Would be Advantageous:
- Proficiency with JDA Demand and Fulfilment
- Proficiency with IBM Cognos reporting
- K8 system, Tool and Equipment Products and Processes
Education:
- Qualification in Supply Chain Management or in relevant Procurement field (Degree Preferred).
- Qualification in commercial law or any relevant commercial field will be highly advantageous.
- Financial qualification would be advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Kerridge
- Procurement
- Commercial Law
- Commercial acumen
- Analytical Thinking
- Supply Chain
- ISO
- SHEQ
- Contract Management
- Inventory Management
- Procurement Operations
- Risk Controls
- Group Procurement Policies
- Data Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Incentive Bonus