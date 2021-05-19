Product Specialist at The Unlimited Group

May 19, 2021

Company: The Unlimited

Position: Product Specialist

Department: Command Centre

Location: The Point – Hillcrest, Durban

General

Accountable to: Head: Product

Direct reports: None

Purpose of the Role :

To support strategy for Product in the Customer journey. Develop Products that keep customers on book for longer.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Understand customer needs through research and market data
  • Develop product roadmap for new ideas
  • Assess competition by comparing products
  • Ensure Product Strategy is executed.
  • Work with the sales leaders to test product
  • Work with customers and sales to evaluate sales call results
  • Bring new products to market with LTV analysis
  • Take to market new products with sales, brand and operations teams
  • Determine product pricing based on market research, production costs and anticipated demand
  • Manage and maintain the Life time value and GP’s of products.
  • Financial planning and strategy

Knowledge, Experience & Skill :

  • Relevant Tertiary Degree
  • 5 Years minimum working experience
  • Ability to understand market conditions
  • Passion and knowledge of data, technology and how it can be and is used for innovating
  • Product experience in insurance, motor vehicle service benefits, insurance health, life, cellular and legal would be beneficial
  • Understanding of Commercials

Personal Characteristics:

  • Conscious
  • Vulnerable
  • Courageous
  • Emotionally Resilient
  • Own it Do it Now
  • Passion for Innovation, Creativity and Business
  • Forward thinking
  • Well rounded, resilient and self-aware individual who is open to change and personal development
  • Entrepreneurial, free thinker who will challenge the status quo and push boundaries
  • Must have the capacity to grow their strategic ability
  • Confident – someone who is able to hold their own with shareholders and be resilient in a demanding environment
  • Hands-on, highly organized, makes things happen
  • Self-motivated
  • Self-aware

