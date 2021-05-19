Product Specialist at The Unlimited Group

Company: The Unlimited
Position: Product Specialist
Department: Command Centre
Location: The Point – Hillcrest, Durban
General
Accountable to: Head: Product
Direct reports: None
Purpose of the Role :
To support strategy for Product in the Customer journey. Develop Products that keep customers on book for longer.
Key Responsibilities:
- Understand customer needs through research and market data
- Develop product roadmap for new ideas
- Assess competition by comparing products
- Ensure Product Strategy is executed.
- Work with the sales leaders to test product
- Work with customers and sales to evaluate sales call results
- Bring new products to market with LTV analysis
- Take to market new products with sales, brand and operations teams
- Determine product pricing based on market research, production costs and anticipated demand
- Manage and maintain the Life time value and GP’s of products.
- Financial planning and strategy
Knowledge, Experience & Skill :
- Relevant Tertiary Degree
- 5 Years minimum working experience
- Ability to understand market conditions
- Passion and knowledge of data, technology and how it can be and is used for innovating
- Product experience in insurance, motor vehicle service benefits, insurance health, life, cellular and legal would be beneficial
- Understanding of Commercials
Personal Characteristics:
- Conscious
- Vulnerable
- Courageous
- Emotionally Resilient
- Own it Do it Now
- Passion for Innovation, Creativity and Business
- Forward thinking
- Well rounded, resilient and self-aware individual who is open to change and personal development
- Entrepreneurial, free thinker who will challenge the status quo and push boundaries
- Must have the capacity to grow their strategic ability
- Confident – someone who is able to hold their own with shareholders and be resilient in a demanding environment
- Hands-on, highly organized, makes things happen
- Self-motivated
- Self-aware