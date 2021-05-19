Product Specialist at The Unlimited Group

Company: The Unlimited

Position: Product Specialist

Department: Command Centre

Location: The Point – Hillcrest, Durban

General

Accountable to: Head: Product

Direct reports: None

Purpose of the Role :

To support strategy for Product in the Customer journey. Develop Products that keep customers on book for longer.

Key Responsibilities:

Understand customer needs through research and market data

Develop product roadmap for new ideas

Assess competition by comparing products

Ensure Product Strategy is executed.

Work with the sales leaders to test product

Work with customers and sales to evaluate sales call results

Bring new products to market with LTV analysis

Take to market new products with sales, brand and operations teams

Determine product pricing based on market research, production costs and anticipated demand

Manage and maintain the Life time value and GP’s of products.

Financial planning and strategy

Knowledge, Experience & Skill :

Relevant Tertiary Degree

5 Years minimum working experience

Ability to understand market conditions

Passion and knowledge of data, technology and how it can be and is used for innovating

Product experience in insurance, motor vehicle service benefits, insurance health, life, cellular and legal would be beneficial

Understanding of Commercials

Personal Characteristics:

Conscious

Vulnerable

Courageous

Emotionally Resilient

Own it Do it Now

Passion for Innovation, Creativity and Business

Forward thinking

Well rounded, resilient and self-aware individual who is open to change and personal development

Entrepreneurial, free thinker who will challenge the status quo and push boundaries

Must have the capacity to grow their strategic ability

Confident – someone who is able to hold their own with shareholders and be resilient in a demanding environment

Hands-on, highly organized, makes things happen

Self-motivated

Self-aware

