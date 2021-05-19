Restaurant Manager 4* Destination Hotel at Fourier Recruitment

4* Destination Hotel based in JHB South Seeks Restaurant Manager. Previous experience in similar Job role or minimum 4 years experience as Restaurant Supervisor. Experience in Restaurant management software and Point of sale systems. Diploma or Three Years Diploma in Hotel Management. Proven customer service experience. Strong leadership, motivational and people skills. Financial Management skills. Good knowledge of the food and beverage industry. Financial background and an understanding of food and beverage costings and profit margins. Experience in the following: Purchasing, Hygiene, personnel management, purchasing negotiations, stock control, record keeping and administration. The position requires the ability to occasionally lift office products and supplies, up to 20 kilograms. Ability to work flexible hours, including nights, public holidays and weekends as working hours may vary and may include working for additional hours to the planned roster. Position requires prolonged standing, bending, twisting, lifting products and supplies. Working with hot, cold and hazardous equipment or substances, operate phones, computers, radios, sound systems, and other equipment. Shift Work, Weekend Work and Public Holiday.

