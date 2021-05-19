Road Freight Sales Executive at Ntice Search

My client who boasts over 3 decades of specializing in Road freight, with 5 well established branches and over 250 staff country wideis looking for a strong New Business Sales Executive to join their Durban branch. The successful individual must have vast knowledge in Road Freight (Break Bulk). Offering an amazing package and uncapped commission, industry knowledge and a stable track record is a minimum [URL Removed] Overview:As the sales executive,you will promote the transportation solutions of the company to clients and negotiate contracts on their behalf, with the goal of maximizing [URL Removed] reaching out to significant stakeholders within the customers’ organizations, identifying and selling innovative solutions and services to drive continuous improvement in the [URL Removed] class=”ListParagraph Normal DocDefaults “>Responsible for developing a plan to achieve sales target

Responsible for carrying out prospecting calls

Responsible for establishing and managing relationships with customers in need of the firm’s freight transportation services

Maintain consistently positive interactions to nurture customer relationships

Take ownership of customer issues and follow-through till resolution

Represent the firm in negotiating and building relationships

Responsible for aiding successful pick-up and delivering, and over the road assistance while customers’ freight moves across country

Perform Cold-calling and work to build a book of businesses.

Requirements:

Matric

Bachelor’s degree in Logistics, Marketing or Supply change is advantageous

Must have good understanding of sales concepts, methods, and techniques

Have a proven record of sales success and in-depth knowledge of logistics products and services is a plus to an applicant

Industry knowledge and 2-3+ years of domestic logistics experience

PC skills and familiarity with Microsoft Office applications

Desired Skills:

Sales

Road Freight

Logistics

Learn more/Apply for this position