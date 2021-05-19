Road Freight Sales Executive at Ntice Search

May 19, 2021

My client who boasts over 3 decades of specializing in Road freight, with 5 well established branches and over 250 staff country wideis looking for a strong New Business Sales Executive to join their Durban branch. The successful individual must have vast knowledge in Road Freight (Break Bulk). Offering an amazing package and uncapped commission, industry knowledge and a stable track record is a minimum [URL Removed] Overview:As the sales executive,you will promote the transportation solutions of the company to clients and negotiate contracts on their behalf, with the goal of maximizing [URL Removed] reaching out to significant stakeholders within the customers’ organizations, identifying and selling innovative solutions and services to drive continuous improvement in the [URL Removed] class=”ListParagraph Normal DocDefaults “>Responsible for developing a plan to achieve sales target

  • Responsible for carrying out prospecting calls
  • Responsible for establishing and managing relationships with customers in need of the firm’s freight transportation services
  • Maintain consistently positive interactions to nurture customer relationships
  • Take ownership of customer issues and follow-through till resolution
  • Represent the firm in negotiating and building relationships
  • Responsible for aiding successful pick-up and delivering, and over the road assistance while customers’ freight moves across country
  • Perform Cold-calling and work to build a book of businesses.

    • Requirements:

    • Matric
    • Bachelor’s degree in Logistics, Marketing or Supply change is advantageous
    • Must have good understanding of sales concepts, methods, and techniques
    • Have a proven record of sales success and in-depth knowledge of logistics products and services is a plus to an applicant
    • Industry knowledge and 2-3+ years of domestic logistics experience
    • PC skills and familiarity with Microsoft Office applications

    Desired Skills:

    • Sales
    • Road Freight
    • Logistics

    Learn more/Apply for this position