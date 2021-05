Senior Accounting Clerk

Humansdorp

R20 000.00 per month

Applications invited from applicants who have completed BCom Accounting degree + 3 year SAIPA/SAICA articles + SAIPA/AGA member.

Fluency in Afrikaans is essential. Ability to work in a team and take accountability for portfolio of clients a must. Resume applications with SAIPA certificate to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

SAIPA Qualified

SAICA Qualified

AGA member

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

