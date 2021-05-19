Senior Software Engineer (.NET T-SQL)

We are looking to connect with Senior Developers who have experience with T-SQL experience for a client in the financial services space in Johannesburg North.
Desired Skills:
- Sc. Computer Science (Degree essential)
- Microsoft Certified (Desirable)
- Previous experience in financial services will be beneficial.
- 5-10 years relevant experience
- 3-5 years professional experience with T-SQL
- NET
- Web API MV
- C# for Winforms
- Azure
- Azure DevOps & Xamarin experience will be highly desirable for this role.
- SA Citizen
- Residing in Johannesburg (Flexible working options available)
About The Employer:
Your duties will include:
– Provide technical leadership to junior team members through coaching and mentorship
– You will be required to work with a team to migrate legacy applications to current technologies
– Plan, design, develop, test, maintain, deploy, and support web/ mobile/ desktop-based apps
Written applications to the following e-mail: [Email Address Removed] or visit our website on [URL Removed]
Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.