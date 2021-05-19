Senior Software Engineer (.NET T-SQL)

We are looking to connect with Senior Developers who have experience with T-SQL experience for a client in the financial services space in Johannesburg North.

Sound like you? Get in touch, we can’t wait to hear from you!

Desired Skills:

Sc. Computer Science (Degree essential)

Microsoft Certified (Desirable)

Previous experience in financial services will be beneficial.

5-10 years relevant experience

3-5 years professional experience with T-SQL

NET

Web API MV

C# for Winforms

Azure

Azure DevOps & Xamarin experience will be highly desirable for this role.

SA Citizen

Residing in Johannesburg (Flexible working options available)

About The Employer:

Your duties will include:

– Provide technical leadership to junior team members through coaching and mentorship

– You will be required to work with a team to migrate legacy applications to current technologies

– Plan, design, develop, test, maintain, deploy, and support web/ mobile/ desktop-based apps

Written applications to the following e-mail: [Email Address Removed] or visit our website on [URL Removed]

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position