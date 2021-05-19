Snr Specialist: Financial Accountant at Liberty Group Limited

Purpose

To provide specialist advice and to perform financial analysis and provide financial accounting services.

Minimum Experience

3 – 5 years experience in a similar environment, of which 1 -2 years at a junior specialist level

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor`s Degrees and Advanced Diplomas [NQF Level 07] in Finance Economics and Accounting

Outputs

This role requires a qualified CA with experience in Financial Services (preferably Insurance) to assist in the management of the Finance functions of Liberty Africa Insurance while supporting finance teams in the various countries. The individual is also responsible for the audit engagements which relate to these processes. The individual will also develop projects and initiatives that meet the strategic goals of the group and business unit.

This role is critical to LAI to collate, analyse and critique all information being sourced from RoA teams in meeting Liberty group reporting requirementsand is responsible for:

Exco reporting

Financial Reporting and IFRS

Financial statement preparation

Financial management

Monthly management reporting and variance analysis to Exco

Shareholder accounting

Development and continuous improvement of Accounting processes and financial controls

Support in-country teams in developing a robust reconciliations process and assist in the pro-actively managing in-country suspense accounts

Input in the annual Budgeting process

IFRS 17 project work, which is critical as we reach implementation stage.

NWOW participation and value add to LAI overall.

Balance sheet recon reviews in-country, once the pandemic has settled.

Process

Understand and apply existing best practice frameworks to assist in the implementation of identified subject matter processes and standards.

Analyse operational records, trends and costs related to estimated and realised revenues to project future revenues and expenses.

Source, collate, analyse and interpret financial information in order to support the review of the financial performance of the business.

Contribute to and assist in the effective execution of internal and external audits, financial statement generation and regulatory submissions.

Ensure accurate reconciliation of financial transaction records to supporting documentation to enable verification of the validity of transactions.

Accountable for the improvement of quality, service and work outputs, continuously recommending improvements.

Plan for the organisation of work outputs and process improvement activities in light of a specific situational context related to the area of specialisation.

Proactively identify area of specialisation related problems, determine cause and effect and recommend the best option to implement corrective action based on previous experience.

Customer

Provide sound consulting services and recommendations based on customer and client needs, current information and trends analyses.

Provide specialist expertise and advice to internal/external customers, that builds strong relationships and creates a favourable impression aligned to Treating the Customer Fairly (TCF) principles.

Finance

Forecast financial risks and escalate as required.

Adhere to financial controls, governance and compliance policies and processes throughout an area of specialisation, contributing to cost efficiency.

Learning and Growth

Contribute positively to human capability improvement, related to knowledge optimisation and associated with area of specialisation.

Governance

Ensure that established accounting standards, procedures and processes are adhered to, in compliance with legislative regulations.

Comply to risk and governance policies, implement and provide subject matter input to the development of related processes, applicable to the area of specialisation.

Technical Competencies

Financial Management (Intermediate)

Research and Information Gathering (Intermediate)

Financial Accounting (Proficient)

Efficiency improvement (Proficient)

Reporting and Interpretation (Intermediate)

Financial Acumen (Intermediate)

Customer Advice (Technical) (Intermediate)

Behavioural Competencies

Professional/Technical learning (Intermediate)

People Management and Empowerment (Intermediate)

Interpersonal Effectiveness (Intermediate)

Problem Solving and Analysis (Intermediate)

Teamwork and Cooperation (Intermediate)

Communicating with Impact (Intermediate)

Relationship Management and Networking (Intermediate)

Customer Orientation (Intermediate)

