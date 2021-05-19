Software Developers – Junior to Senior Management level positions available with a reputable employer in the Financial Services Industry, based in Bellville, Cape Town.
Minimum requirements:
- Tertiary qualification preferred
- Minimum 2 years’ experience for Junior roles, minimum 3-5 years’ experience for Intermediate Developer roles and minimum 5 years’ for Senior Development roles required
- C# Development experience required
- Previous experience in a corporate company with a stable employment record essential
- Angular, Bootstrap, JQuery, Azure knowledge and experience required
- CRM client portal solution experience required
- Android and Apple development experience required
- PHP knowledge and experience preferred
If you are a SA citizen & your CV meets the above criteria, please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]
Recognising that diversity is the key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.
If you have not heard from us within a 2 week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- software developer
- software development
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate