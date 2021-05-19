Software Developer (Java Skilled)

My client in the Casino industry is looking to build a brand in the Digital Gaming industry and is looking for a Software Developer.

This is a brand new role, and there is a genuine opportunity to define processes, approaches your team takes, and leave your mark. You will be part of the game development team that builds out digital game development.

They are looking for experienced Software and Website Developers ideally with experience in either developing solutions in Java platform or C#, with any additional experience in C++ / Atmel and demonstratable game development experience.

Essential Experience:

Java / C#

C++

Spring / Spring MVC

OpenGL

Agile Development

Release titles on either PC, Console, Mobile Platform or casino platforms

Desirable Experience

A Selection of the following

SQL

Linux

Android

IOS

ORM

Networking

HTML, CSS

JavaScript, JQuery

Arduino

Atmel

PIC

ARM

Electronic Circuits

Docker

Mongo

Desirable Requirements

A strong degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Mathematics or Physics.

Passionate about technology, love programming and be excited by the opportunity to learn newtechnologies

Possess good communication skills as the role requires some interaction with both technical and non-

technical stakeholders.

Ability to learn the existing API within 6 months

Ability to create reusable code where possible, and at high quality

Good team player

Experience working in a remote environment will be a plus

Knowledge of the casino gaming industry will be a plus

Desired Skills:

BSc Computer Science

BSc Engineering

Casino Gaming Industry

JavaScript

SQL

Linux

Andriod

IOS

Networking

HTML

CSS

JQuery

Arduino

Atmel

PIC

ARM

Electronic Circuits

Docker

Mongo

C#

C++

Spring / Spring MVC

OpenGL

Agile Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Business Consulting

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position