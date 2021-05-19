Software Developer (Java Skilled)

My client in the Casino industry is looking to build a brand in the Digital Gaming industry and is looking for a Software Developer.
This is a brand new role, and there is a genuine opportunity to define processes, approaches your team takes, and leave your mark. You will be part of the game development team that builds out digital game development.
They are looking for experienced Software and Website Developers ideally with experience in either developing solutions in Java platform or C#, with any additional experience in C++ / Atmel and demonstratable game development experience.
Essential Experience:
- Java / C#
- C++
- Spring / Spring MVC
- OpenGL
- Agile Development
- Release titles on either PC, Console, Mobile Platform or casino platforms
Desirable Experience
A Selection of the following
- SQL
- Linux
- Android
- IOS
- ORM
- Networking
- HTML, CSS
- JavaScript, JQuery
- Arduino
- Atmel
- PIC
- ARM
- Electronic Circuits
- Docker
- Mongo
Desirable Requirements
- A strong degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Mathematics or Physics.
- Passionate about technology, love programming and be excited by the opportunity to learn newtechnologies
- Possess good communication skills as the role requires some interaction with both technical and non-
- technical stakeholders.
- Ability to learn the existing API within 6 months
- Ability to create reusable code where possible, and at high quality
- Good team player
- Experience working in a remote environment will be a plus
- Knowledge of the casino gaming industry will be a plus
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Business Consulting
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree