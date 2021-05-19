SOFTWARE TESTER at Deloitte 3

May 19, 2021

Looking for a Software Tester for one of our clients4 months contract opportunity

  • To test software developed for client’s business solution/s.
  • To identify and define the required tests, monitor detailed testing progress and results in each test cycle and evaluate the overall quality experienced as a result of testing activities.
  • Overall quality assurance of the SDLC process and post implementation reviews.
  • Develop applications testing plans, scenarios and concepts aligned to business, functional and technical requirements.
  • Overall coordination and management of end-to-end acceptance testing process.
  • Participate in other value-adding operational processes such as ICT projects management, service quality management and general applications quality assurance.
  • Develop and acquire new standards and guidelines for application testing and quality management.
  • Implement and manage ICT testing and quality management tools.
  • Apply and ensure application of application management best practice and methodologies.
  • Participate in ICT projects, enterprise quality assurance and business requirements analysis as required.

Desired Skills:

  • SOFTWARE
  • TESTER

