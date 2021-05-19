SOFTWARE TESTER at Deloitte 3

Looking for a Software Tester for one of our clients4 months contract opportunity

To test software developed for client’s business solution/s.

To identify and define the required tests, monitor detailed testing progress and results in each test cycle and evaluate the overall quality experienced as a result of testing activities.

Overall quality assurance of the SDLC process and post implementation reviews.

Develop applications testing plans, scenarios and concepts aligned to business, functional and technical requirements.

Overall coordination and management of end-to-end acceptance testing process.

Participate in other value-adding operational processes such as ICT projects management, service quality management and general applications quality assurance.

Develop and acquire new standards and guidelines for application testing and quality management.

Implement and manage ICT testing and quality management tools.

Apply and ensure application of application management best practice and methodologies.

Participate in ICT projects, enterprise quality assurance and business requirements analysis as required.

Desired Skills:

SOFTWARE

TESTER

