Storeman – Manufacturing at Dawning Truth

Storeman – Manufacturing
Top manufacturing firm seeks Storeman – Manufacturing. To enforce Stock Discipline.
Non-Negotiables (We will check):
-
BEE: Open to all races
-
Storeroom Management
- Stock Controls & Paperwork
- Stock Counts & Accuracy
- Stock Security
- Strict Person like an Army General
- Exceptionally Honest and Reliable
- 3 years Storeroom Management
- 3 years Stock Controls & Paperwork
- 3 years Stock Counts & Accuracy
- 3 years Stock Security
What the person must be able to do:
This role is in the manufacturing sector. All duties would take place in this context.
- Receiving and Checking Stock
- Checking and Signing Delivery Notes
- Issuing Stock and Paperwork
- Ensuring Stock on System is Accurate
- Stock take
Key Job Deliverables:
- Ensure strict compliance to Stockroom Rules
- Ensure no stock is lost or stolen
- Ensure accurate stock levels on system
Background work experience:
- Adv: Stock Related Qualification
- Advantageous: Working in a Manufacturing Environment
Personality Summary:
- High Administrative – Good with procedures, processes and best practices.
- Moderate Analytical – Strong with analysis, metrics, data and fact based decision making.
- Adv: Moderate Driver – Ambitious, Results Orientated Go-getter. Self-Starter. Makes things happen.
Benefits of this Role:
- Independent work culture
- Leading firm
- You can make your mark here
Reports to: Manufacturing Manager
Location: City Deep, Johannesburg
Salary: Market Related. In the Range of R120K to R180K per annum. Highly exceptional more senior candidates may be considered.
Type: Permanent
Start: ASAP
Reference: j721
Email: [Email Address Removed]
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years