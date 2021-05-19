Storeman – Manufacturing at Dawning Truth

Storeman – Manufacturing

Top manufacturing firm seeks Storeman – Manufacturing. To enforce Stock Discipline.

Non-Negotiables (We will check):

BEE: Open to all races

Storeroom Management

Stock Controls & Paperwork

Stock Counts & Accuracy

Stock Security

Strict Person like an Army General

Exceptionally Honest and Reliable

3 years Storeroom Management

3 years Stock Controls & Paperwork

3 years Stock Counts & Accuracy

3 years Stock Security

What the person must be able to do:

This role is in the manufacturing sector. All duties would take place in this context.

Receiving and Checking Stock

Checking and Signing Delivery Notes

Issuing Stock and Paperwork

Ensuring Stock on System is Accurate

Stock take

Key Job Deliverables:

Ensure strict compliance to Stockroom Rules

Ensure no stock is lost or stolen

Ensure accurate stock levels on system

Background work experience:

3 years Storeroom Management

3 years Stock Controls & Paperwork

3 years Stock Counts & Accuracy

3 years Stock Security

Adv: Stock Related Qualification

Storeroom Management

Managing a storeroom and ensuring that no stock is lost or stolen

Ensuring that paper work done for all receiving and dispatching and making sure paperwork is right

Loading stock on system and counting stock to ensure that it is accurate

Ensuring that stock is securely locked away and cannot be stolen

Advantageous: Working in a Manufacturing Environment

Personality Summary:

High Administrative – Good with procedures, processes and best practices.

Moderate Analytical – Strong with analysis, metrics, data and fact based decision making.

Adv: Moderate Driver – Ambitious, Results Orientated Go-getter. Self-Starter. Makes things happen.

Benefits of this Role:

Independent work culture

Leading firm

You can make your mark here

Reports to: Manufacturing Manager

Location: City Deep, Johannesburg

Salary: Market Related. In the Range of R120K to R180K per annum. Highly exceptional more senior candidates may be considered.

Type: Permanent

Start: ASAP

Reference: j721

Jobs like this don’t come around that often, so make sure you apply now.

Email: [Email Address Removed]

Common questions (Please Read)

Is the role current?

Yes How do I apply for the job?

Email your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We don’t take faxes or walk ins. How do I know if you got my CV?

We will send a standard confirmation response to all CVs received. If you do not receive our response, first check your spam folder or resend your CV.

If there is still an issue with sending your CV, please WhatsApp: [Phone Number Removed]; . (WhatsApp please, don’t call we can’t assist telephonically) I don’t see your email address or the email address bounces?

Apply through the career portal you saw the ad on. They will email your CV to us. I’m not suited to this role, but I want to be on your database.

Send your CV to [Email Address Removed] Do you offer internships?

No. I want to try and circumvent your process?

Bad idea. Your CV will most likely be lost and you will most likely be forgotten about (we talk to too many people to remember them all). Also your CV will not be added to our database for future roles. So you will probably end up not even being considered for the role.

We don’t play favourites. All CVs are responded to. We want the most suitable people for the job. If you are good, we will take notice and contact you for an interview.

Jobs like this don’t come around that often, so make sure you apply now.

Email: [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Storeroom Management

Stock Controls & Paperwork

Stock Counts & Accuracy

Stock Security

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position