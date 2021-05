Stores / Inventory Manager at Headhunters

Our Port Elizabeth based client, a national manufacturing and installation concern is seeking to employ a Stores / Inventory Manager.

Requirements:

Grade 12 / Std. 10

Minimum 2 years experience in Stores Management

Warehouse Management

Responsible:

Receive stock

Stock control

Manage of staff to assist is stores

Packing of projects

Dispatching of materials

Control store access

