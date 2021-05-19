Team Leader Call Centre at Kelly Agency

Do you have more than 2 years experience as a Team Leader in a BPO call centre?

Looking for an opportunity to join a reputable and stable working environment?

Able to work shifts?

We require your expertise to lead a team of 12 agents in a fast growing call centre

Requirements:

Matric

2 Years experience as a team leader

Ability to start within next 3 weeks

Desired Skills:

Management

Managing customer service

Goal setting

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Call Centre Supervisor

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

