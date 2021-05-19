Team Leader Call Centre at Kelly Agency

Do you have more than 2 years experience as a Team Leader in a BPO call centre?
Looking for an opportunity to join a reputable and stable working environment?
Able to work shifts?
We require your expertise to lead a team of 12 agents in a fast growing call centre
Requirements:
Matric
2 Years experience as a team leader
Ability to start within next 3 weeks
Desired Skills:
- Management
- Managing customer service
- Goal setting
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Call Centre Supervisor
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric