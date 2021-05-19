Team Leader Call Centre at Kelly Agency

May 19, 2021

Do you have more than 2 years experience as a Team Leader in a BPO call centre?
Looking for an opportunity to join a reputable and stable working environment?
Able to work shifts?

We require your expertise to lead a team of 12 agents in a fast growing call centre

Requirements:
Matric
2 Years experience as a team leader
Ability to start within next 3 weeks

Desired Skills:

  • Management
  • Managing customer service
  • Goal setting

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Call Centre Supervisor

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

