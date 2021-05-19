Team Leader: Finance Business Partners at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

To lead the Finance Business Partner team to provide commercial guidance to business portfolios, ensuring a strong understanding of the link between operational drivers, business strategy and financial performance in order to enable accurate and effective financial management and decision making.

Experience

Minimum:

8+ years’ experience in financial accounting or finance partnering environment.

2+ years’ experience leading or managing finance knowledge workers

In an environment which required validating work

Stakeholder relationship engagement and management

Responsibility for delivery in a high performing, continuous development environment

Ideal:

Experience in a technology services portfolio

External suppliers/vendor/3rd party relationship management

Qualification

Grade 12 National Certificate/Vocational

A post graduate degree in Finance

CA(SA) is strongly preferred

Knowledge

Minimum:

People management and development principles and practices

Coaching and mentoring techniques

General operations management

Delegation and conflict management

Client /service provision and focus principles

Business acumen

Stakeholder relationship management principles

Management of accounts

Computerised accounting systems and principles

Financial budgeting and forecasting

Financial modelling

Financial analysis and interpretation

Accounting principles

Auditing methods and principles

Microsoft Office suite of tools

General business acumen

Stakeholder relationship building principles and practices

Leadership principles

Business communication and presenting of information

Ideal:

Financial and operational reporting principles

Banking and financial services client offering, products, channels and transaction switching/processing.

Skills

Analytical Skills

Business writing skills

Numerical Reasoning skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Presentation Skills

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Consultation skills

Commercial Thinking Skills

Communications Skills

Competencies

Deciding and Initiating Action

Leading and Supervising

Working with People

Relating and Networking

Planning and Organising

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Entrepreneurial and Commercial Thinking

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

For further information regarding this job posting, please contact the Capitec Talent Acquisition Specialist:

Brendon de Klerk

Learn more/Apply for this position