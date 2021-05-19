Team Leader: Finance Business Partners at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- To lead the Finance Business Partner team to provide commercial guidance to business portfolios, ensuring a strong understanding of the link between operational drivers, business strategy and financial performance in order to enable accurate and effective financial management and decision making.
Experience
Minimum:
- 8+ years’ experience in financial accounting or finance partnering environment.
- 2+ years’ experience leading or managing finance knowledge workers
- In an environment which required validating work
- Stakeholder relationship engagement and management
- Responsibility for delivery in a high performing, continuous development environment
Ideal:
- Experience in a technology services portfolio
- External suppliers/vendor/3rd party relationship management
Qualification
- Grade 12 National Certificate/Vocational
- A post graduate degree in Finance
- CA(SA) is strongly preferred
Knowledge
Minimum:
- People management and development principles and practices
- Coaching and mentoring techniques
- General operations management
- Delegation and conflict management
- Client /service provision and focus principles
- Business acumen
- Stakeholder relationship management principles
- Management of accounts
- Computerised accounting systems and principles
- Financial budgeting and forecasting
- Financial modelling
- Financial analysis and interpretation
- Accounting principles
- Auditing methods and principles
- Microsoft Office suite of tools
- General business acumen
- Stakeholder relationship building principles and practices
- Leadership principles
- Business communication and presenting of information
Ideal:
- Financial and operational reporting principles
- Banking and financial services client offering, products, channels and transaction switching/processing.
Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Business writing skills
- Numerical Reasoning skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- Presentation Skills
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Consultation skills
- Commercial Thinking Skills
- Communications Skills
Competencies
- Deciding and Initiating Action
- Leading and Supervising
- Working with People
- Relating and Networking
- Planning and Organising
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Entrepreneurial and Commercial Thinking
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals
