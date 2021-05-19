Transport Controller

DUR001273 Transport Controller Durban

Purpose of the Job: The Transport Controller will be responsible for making sure work is executed in time to the expectation of customers, plan, allocate and coordinate work with appropriate recourses, engage customers and contractors both direct6ly and online.

Required Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification in Logistics or Supply Chain

Technical Competencies & Experience:

Transport – Fleet Controlling experience Experience within a cold storage industry Knowledge of local containerised transport Experience with Navis Knowledge of Port operations and containers depot Planning, allocating and coordinating work efficiently Making sure vehicles are properly maintained and road worthy, full vehicles Inspections Arranging repairs and routine maintenance Maintaining and completing accurate records Maintain excellent customer service Planning and managing the movement of good in Supply Chain Computer literacy – MS office Competency with Excel

Behavioural Competencies:

Communication skills (verbal and written) Teamworking skills Managerial skills Time management ability Interpersonal skills Analytical thinking skills Numerical skills Ability to work under pressure Problem solver Deadline driven Proactive attitude Integrity / taking ownership for your actions

Remuneration:

Highly competitive, but dependent upon qualifications and experience.

Only candidates with the minimum requirements will be considered.

