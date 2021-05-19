Truck Rental Sales Executive at Ntice Search

This renowned leading Truck Rental company who has a fantastic opportunity for a New Business Sales Executive to join their dynamic team in Westrand. They have the passion for reliable, trustworthy truck rental [URL Removed] for a hunter profile that will take their business to a new level in terms of sales. Someone with a strong Truck Rental or Logistics back round that can hit the ground running. This individual needs to be vibrant and full of energy. Someone that will evaluate and study the position of the identified prospects in the industry that will research about different sales options and analyse them. If you are a high-flying salesperson then this job is for [URL Removed] the company its people and all services that it provides.

Ensure maximum loyalty from existing customers.

Develop new business.

Promote ad hoc hire for available vehicles in the ad hoc fleet.

Ensure maximum profitability.

Grow existing customer base.

Ensure annual grow exceeding inflation.

Duties:

Establish and apply correct customer call frequencies.

Negotiate contract renewals.

Prospect and negotiate new contract business.

Sell Elite service capability versus discount.

Submit weekly call reports every Friday.

Host customer entertainment functions including weekend sport fixtures with customers when applicable.

Establish minimum 40 productive customers calls per week or 8 each day.

Begin and finish each day at the branch.

Requirements

Minimum of 5 years sales experience preferably industry specific.

Own vehicle is required.

Valid drivers licence

Matric

Proof of commission earnings

