UX Writer at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

To craft the copy that appears throughout the interface of Capitec digital products (websites, mobile apps, etc) so that the client is guided through the interface in an intuitive manner.

Experience

Minimum:

5+ years’ experience as a writer, specifically within UI/UX/products and teams.

At least 5 years of which in a digital space and 3+ years plus experience in User Experience/ User Interface Design.

Developing content strategy for a range of digital touchpoints.

Of a wide / varied range of products.

Proven exposure to a variety of brands, brand work and/or retail accounts

Creating, applying and protecting company voice & tone style guide

Ideal:

Experience in at least 2 years’ experience working on multiple accounts/brands and disciplines in the financial sector

Strong writing background to support UX methodologies

Qualifications (Minimum)

National Diploma in Design or Journalism & Media

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Journalism & Media

Knowledge

Minimum:

Brand awareness and importance and the reputational risk attached to UX writing and design.

Of psychology and/or anthropology (with a focus on writing) as it pertains to CX/UX principles.

English grammar that’s balanced by an even stronger grasp of how people actually talk / communicate in plain language

Strong English language usage, spelling, grammar rules, etc.

Writing for digital products for various form factors (web/app) both for short form and micro-copy

Writing micro-copy for UI features and components

Copywriting techniques and methodologies

Conceptualising and

Brainstorming methods and techniques

Current affairs, including industry and market awareness

Understanding of Agile Practices and working in the context of multiple feature teams.

Tools related to the industry (i.e. Invision)

Protocol development and execution for copy / content options through user surveys or interviews or A/B testing.

Understanding of Personas development and how this translates to copy and content

Ideal:

Understanding of South African vernacular languages to support communicating in plain language

Capitec Bank’s products and services

Capitec Bank’s history and internal structure

Adobe Creative Cloud, Sketch, Abstract

Skills

Communications Skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Attention to Detail

Problem solving skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Commercial Thinking Skills

Competencies

Deciding and Initiating Action

Persuading and Influencing

Presenting and Communicating Information

Writing and Reporting

Creating and Innovating

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Contactable via own mobile phone

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

