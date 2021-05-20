Account Manager

POSITION : ACCOUNT MANAGER

AREA : NORTHERN SUBURBS JOHANNESBURG

SALARY : R 18 000.00 – R 20 000.00 CTC + Commission

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE ROLE:

To manage all key accounts, customers and stakeholders effectively for the organisation.

SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:

Completed Matric

Min 3 years Sales exp. in Office Automation OR TELCO industry ONLY

Strong Account management experience

MUST have sold Printers’s/Copiers/Scanners, VoIP, PABX etc.

Valid License + own Vehicle is MANDATORY!

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

New Business Development

Building a sales pipeline to ensure a constant stream of sales.

Working to monthly sales and revenue targets as set by the sales manager.

Progressing towards activity targets and KPIs set by the sales manager.

Following up with past customers and cross selling products.

Providing assistance to other members of the sales team.

Following up on leads generated by other departments.

Be the primary point of contact and build long-term relationships with customers

Help customers through email, phone, online presentations, screen-share and weekly in person meetings

Develop a trusted advisor relationship with key accounts, customer stakeholders and executive sponsors

Employer & Job Benefits:

Commission

