Accounts Receivable Supervisor

May 20, 2021

REMUNERATION:

  • Basic Salary R20 000 – R25 000 pm

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Degree in accounting or finance
  • At least 2 – 5 years experience as Accounts Receivable Supervisor

DUTIES:

  • Ensure accurate invoicing of customers and collection of payments
  • Supervise the accounts receivable department
  • Conducting credit checks on new and potential customers
  • Implementing debt collection policies and regulations of the company
  • Implementing deadlines for invoicing and payment collection
  • Monitoring the invoicing and money collection processes
  • Negotiating with customers in cases when non-payment occurs
  • Preparing monthly feedback reports on payment collections
  • Keeping records of invoices, deposits, and all correspondence regarding payment collection
  • Remaining informed of any legislative procedural training regarding debt collection

Desired Skills:

  • Strong time and people management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position