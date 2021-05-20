Analyst Programmer – SAP Integration Development

Analyst Programmer (SAP Integration Development) required at the JHB Head Office of a national concern in the services industry.

Minimum Requirements

IT Qualification (National Diploma or Degree)

SAP XI / PI or PO Certification

3+ year’s SAP XI / PI or PO development and maintenance experience

3+ year’s application support and maintenance experience

Overview of duties

Responsible for analysis, design and implementation of various applications throughout the group.

Involved in development of new interfaces using SAP XI / PI or PO, analysing system issues and finding suitable solutions.

Incident and problem management and attend to all integration related support incidents.

Monitoring technical interfaces and correction / attending to failed messages.

Desired Skills:

SAP XI

SAP PI

SAP PO

