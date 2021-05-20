Analyst Programmer – SAP Integration Development

May 20, 2021

Analyst Programmer (SAP Integration Development) required at the JHB Head Office of a national concern in the services industry.

Minimum Requirements
IT Qualification (National Diploma or Degree)
SAP XI / PI or PO Certification
3+ year’s SAP XI / PI or PO development and maintenance experience
3+ year’s application support and maintenance experience

Overview of duties
Responsible for analysis, design and implementation of various applications throughout the group.
Involved in development of new interfaces using SAP XI / PI or PO, analysing system issues and finding suitable solutions.
Incident and problem management and attend to all integration related support incidents.
Monitoring technical interfaces and correction / attending to failed messages.

Desired Skills:

  • SAP XI
  • SAP PI
  • SAP PO

