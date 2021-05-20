Area Sales Executive at The Unlimited

We are an AFSP, on the look out for an astute and well versed Area Sales executive professional to join our leadership team in East [URL Removed] succesful candidate must have a demonstrated ability in prospecting for new business and meeting and exceeding sales targets. The successful candidate would be required to drive sales within our government client portfolio through conducting succesful presentations to various departments within the government sector. This is an appointment based, F2F business model so at least 3 years of F2F experience is required.

Requirements:

matric (non negotiable)

own reliable vehicle (non negotiable)

at least 3 years F2F sales experience

excellent communication skills

negotiation skills & closing skills

Excellent relationship building skills

presentation skills

competency in speaking to Ceos and directors

competency in securing and conducting presentations

territory planning and diary management

if you meet the above criteria, we would love to hear from you.

please note salary is commensurate with skill and experience.

if you do not hear back from us within 2 weeks kindly consider your application un succesful.

Desired Skills:

communication skills.

prospecting for new business

presentation skills

field sales

territory planning

Selling experience

Consultative Selling

New Business Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting

