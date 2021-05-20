Area Sales Executive at The Unlimited

We are an AFSP, on the look out for an astute and well versed Area Sales executive professional to join our leadership team in East [URL Removed] succesful candidate must have a demonstrated ability in prospecting for new business and meeting and exceeding sales targets. The successful candidate would be required to drive sales within our government client portfolio through conducting succesful presentations to various departments within the government sector. This is an appointment based, F2F business model so at least 3 years of F2F experience is required.
Requirements:
- matric (non negotiable)
- own reliable vehicle (non negotiable)
- at least 3 years F2F sales experience
- excellent communication skills
- negotiation skills & closing skills
- Excellent relationship building skills
- presentation skills
- competency in speaking to Ceos and directors
- competency in securing and conducting presentations
- territory planning and diary management
if you meet the above criteria, we would love to hear from you.
please note salary is commensurate with skill and experience.
if you do not hear back from us within 2 weeks kindly consider your application un succesful.
Desired Skills:
- communication skills.
- prospecting for new business
- presentation skills
- field sales
- territory planning
- Selling experience
- Consultative Selling
- New Business Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting