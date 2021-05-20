Assistant Outbound Manager (Warehousing Logistics)

Assistant Outbound manager
- will plan, organize, and monitor the storage and distribution of all items received from suppliers, ensuring a smooth and consistent operation.
- administer all functions to ensure timely and accurate order fulfillment, and the optimization of resources and processes while operating within budget.
- develop and implement processes to ensure compliance with company policies/procedures, continual process improvement, and drive employee initiatives.
Minimum Requirements:
- Bachelors/BTec in Commerce / Supply chain / Industrial Engineering
- Good analytical working experience or subjects related to the degree.
Experience:
- 5+ years of leadership experience in a comprehensive supply chain management environment of 40 or more employees
- SAP (EWM) highly advantageous
- Minimum working experience of two (2) years pharma or food industry experience preferred.
- Sound knowledge of relevant quality working standards & safe working procedures as well as the requirements of the Health and Safety legislation (OHS Act/ ISO standards), also including GWP and/or cGMP, GDP, and safe work practices.
- Proficient in Microsoft Office suite (including excel), warehouse management systems, and database systems.
- Proven Experience in a leadership role with oversight of multiple supervisors
Desired Skills:
- SAP EWM
- Warehousing operations
- fmcg
- OHS Act
- ISO standards
- outbound warehouse operations
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours
About The Employer:
International giant in the development and manufacturing of more than 200 generic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) used in making finished drugs.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Corporate company benefits