Assistant Outbound Manager (Warehousing Logistics)

May 20, 2021

Assistant Outbound manager

  • will plan, organize, and monitor the storage and distribution of all items received from suppliers, ensuring a smooth and consistent operation.
  • administer all functions to ensure timely and accurate order fulfillment, and the optimization of resources and processes while operating within budget.
  • develop and implement processes to ensure compliance with company policies/procedures, continual process improvement, and drive employee initiatives.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Bachelors/BTec in Commerce / Supply chain / Industrial Engineering
  • Good analytical working experience or subjects related to the degree.

Experience:

  • 5+ years of leadership experience in a comprehensive supply chain management environment of 40 or more employees
  • SAP (EWM) highly advantageous
  • Minimum working experience of two (2) years pharma or food industry experience preferred.
  • Sound knowledge of relevant quality working standards & safe working procedures as well as the requirements of the Health and Safety legislation (OHS Act/ ISO standards), also including GWP and/or cGMP, GDP, and safe work practices.
  • Proficient in Microsoft Office suite (including excel), warehouse management systems, and database systems.
  • Proven Experience in a leadership role with oversight of multiple supervisors

Desired Skills:

  • SAP EWM
  • Warehousing operations
  • fmcg
  • OHS Act
  • ISO standards
  • outbound warehouse operations

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Honours

About The Employer:

International giant in the development and manufacturing of more than 200 generic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) used in making finished drugs.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Corporate company benefits

