Assistant Outbound Manager (Warehousing Logistics)

Assistant Outbound manager

will plan, organize, and monitor the storage and distribution of all items received from suppliers, ensuring a smooth and consistent operation.

administer all functions to ensure timely and accurate order fulfillment, and the optimization of resources and processes while operating within budget.

develop and implement processes to ensure compliance with company policies/procedures, continual process improvement, and drive employee initiatives.

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelors/BTec in Commerce / Supply chain / Industrial Engineering

Good analytical working experience or subjects related to the degree.

Experience:

5+ years of leadership experience in a comprehensive supply chain management environment of 40 or more employees

SAP (EWM) highly advantageous

Minimum working experience of two (2) years pharma or food industry experience preferred.

Sound knowledge of relevant quality working standards & safe working procedures as well as the requirements of the Health and Safety legislation (OHS Act/ ISO standards), also including GWP and/or cGMP, GDP, and safe work practices.

Proficient in Microsoft Office suite (including excel), warehouse management systems, and database systems.

Proven Experience in a leadership role with oversight of multiple supervisors

Desired Skills:

SAP EWM

Warehousing operations

fmcg

OHS Act

ISO standards

outbound warehouse operations

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

About The Employer:

International giant in the development and manufacturing of more than 200 generic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) used in making finished drugs.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Corporate company benefits

