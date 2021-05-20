Business Analyst IT Management

May 20, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Business Analyst IT Manager to join their dynamic team.

Minimum years of experience:

  • 5 years overall BA experience
  • At least 8-10 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience
  • Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

Minimum qualification required: Relevant IT/ Business Degree

Technical / Functional skills :

  • Business Process expertise in Business Intelligence
  • Awareness of MS Power BI, SAP Analytics Platform
  • Knowledge of Qlikview from a user perspective
  • Awareness of Tableau, Qlik, MS PowerBI, or other BI tools
  • At least 3 years’ experience building big data pipelines (ETL, SQL, etc)

Responsibilities :

  • Managing business processes
  • Strong working knowledge in data tools, techniques and approaches used in application solutions
  • Assisting Business with POCs and business value calculations from a Business Analyst perspective
  • Understanding of systems engineering concepts
  • The ability to conduct cost/benefit analysis
  • Business case development
  • Modelling techniques and method
  • Leadership
  • Implement advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing and analysing functional requirements
  • Prioritize requirements and create conceptual prototypes and mock-ups
  • Master strategic business process modelling, traceability and quality management techniques
  • Apply best practices for effective communication

and problem-solving

