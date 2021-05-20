Business Analyst IT Management

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Business Analyst IT Manager to join their dynamic team.

Minimum years of experience:

5 years overall BA experience

At least 8-10 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience

Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

Minimum qualification required: Relevant IT/ Business Degree

Technical / Functional skills :

Business Process expertise in Business Intelligence

Awareness of MS Power BI, SAP Analytics Platform

Knowledge of Qlikview from a user perspective

Awareness of Tableau, Qlik, MS PowerBI, or other BI tools

At least 3 years’ experience building big data pipelines (ETL, SQL, etc)

Responsibilities :

Managing business processes

Strong working knowledge in data tools, techniques and approaches used in application solutions

Assisting Business with POCs and business value calculations from a Business Analyst perspective

Understanding of systems engineering concepts

The ability to conduct cost/benefit analysis

Business case development

Modelling techniques and method

Leadership

Implement advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing and analysing functional requirements

Prioritize requirements and create conceptual prototypes and mock-ups

Master strategic business process modelling, traceability and quality management techniques

Apply best practices for effective communication

and problem-solving

Apply today for the full spec and more information on this fantastic opportunity!

Desired Skills:

BA experience

Cloud Architecture

Reporting Technology

Solutions

Testing

Web Experience

Digital Experience

Agile

Project Experience

MSPower

SAP Analytics

BI

Qlikview

Tableau

ETL

SQL

Qlik

PowerBI

BITools

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position