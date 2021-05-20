Business Analyst IT Management

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Business Analyst IT Manager to join their dynamic team.
Minimum years of experience:
- 5 years overall BA experience
- At least 8-10 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience
- Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
Agile working experience advantageous
Minimum qualification required: Relevant IT/ Business Degree
Technical / Functional skills :
- Business Process expertise in Business Intelligence
- Awareness of MS Power BI, SAP Analytics Platform
- Knowledge of Qlikview from a user perspective
- Awareness of Tableau, Qlik, MS PowerBI, or other BI tools
- At least 3 years’ experience building big data pipelines (ETL, SQL, etc)
Responsibilities :
- Managing business processes
- Strong working knowledge in data tools, techniques and approaches used in application solutions
- Assisting Business with POCs and business value calculations from a Business Analyst perspective
- Understanding of systems engineering concepts
- The ability to conduct cost/benefit analysis
- Business case development
- Modelling techniques and method
- Leadership
- Implement advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing and analysing functional requirements
- Prioritize requirements and create conceptual prototypes and mock-ups
- Master strategic business process modelling, traceability and quality management techniques
- Apply best practices for effective communication
and problem-solving
