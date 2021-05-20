BUTCHERY MANAGER Springbok R20 000 – R30 000 per month

A Butchery Chain seeks a Butchery Manager to manage a store, the staff, the buying, receiving the dispatch, cash-ups, pricing, and all involved in running a butchery/retail store. You will need POS (Point of Sale) and IR (Industrial Relations). You will be responsible for managing all staff issues, training, and discipline. We are not looking for someone who has managed the butchery department in the big stores, but rather someone who has managed all the management functions of the whole store. The first prize would be someone with more than 5 years of butchery/meat experience. Emphasis on management of people and processes. We are looking for someone who lives close to the area and can work retail hours. You must have, dealt with CIT (Cash in transit), cashing up procedures on POS systems like Vector, Arch. You will manage 25 staff members and be responsible for all new appointments.

Email [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Management

POS system

Learn more/Apply for this position