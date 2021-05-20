Call Centre Administrator

May 20, 2021

Call Centre Administrator

Key Performance Areas

  • Telephonic first line support to external clients
  • Logging of calls on the call centre logging system
  • Follow up on issues logged until resolved
  • Call follow-ups must be done on a regular basis
  • Reporting and statistics

Competencies
Qualifications

  • Matric

Experience

  • Minimum 2-years related experience in call centre environment
  • Microsoft proficient

The successful applicant must:

  • Be prepared to work standby and shifts
  • Be prepared to work overtime
  • Be fluent in spoken and written English
  • Have good verbal and written communication skills
  • Have a high level of client service orientation
  • Have an ability to work with people at all levels (Clients and management)
  • Have excellent telephone etiquette
  • Have excellent client liaison

Desired Skills:

  • Inbound Call Centre
  • Answering incoming calls

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

