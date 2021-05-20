Call Centre Administrator
Key Performance Areas
- Telephonic first line support to external clients
- Logging of calls on the call centre logging system
- Follow up on issues logged until resolved
- Call follow-ups must be done on a regular basis
- Reporting and statistics
Competencies
Qualifications
- Matric
Experience
- Minimum 2-years related experience in call centre environment
- Microsoft proficient
The successful applicant must:
- Be prepared to work standby and shifts
- Be prepared to work overtime
- Be fluent in spoken and written English
- Have good verbal and written communication skills
- Have a high level of client service orientation
- Have an ability to work with people at all levels (Clients and management)
- Have excellent telephone etiquette
- Have excellent client liaison
Desired Skills:
- Inbound Call Centre
- Answering incoming calls
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric