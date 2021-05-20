Commodity Buyer / Leader (Engineered Components) at Headhunters

May 20, 2021

Our client in the automotive industry is currently looking to employ a Commodity Buyer / Leader (Engineered Components). Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Business, ideally with Professional Purchasing Qualification secures!

This position will be based in Uitenhage.

Main purpose of the role

  • The commodity leader is responsible for deploying the commodity strategy for its assigned commodities. The role of the Commodity leader is to manage relationship / negotiation with suppliers, pilot the utilization of supplier panel in programs and series production during sourcing, and ensure supplier performance.

Responsibilities:

  • Structure the building of the panel: participate in the definition and the implementation of the purchasing panel policy for assigned commodities, manage supplier selection according to Group criteria
  • Manage relationship/negotiation with his/her suppliers supported by the Division
  • Ensure that the strategic panel is implemented in the Development phase (Supplier Nomination Committees)
  • Manage and drive productivity action plans
  • Fix the rules of productivity sharing between the suppliers and company
  • Manage and drive supplier quality and delivery performance
  • Manage insolvencies of suppliers and steer corrective action plan
  • Develop and implement tools to improve global productivity
  • Ensure the reporting of his or her activities following defined policies

Qualifications and position requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Business, ideally with Professional Purchasing Qualification
  • Minimum 3-year experience in Purchasing in an industrial environment (serial life or program)
  • Experience of successfully managing and negotiating contracts
  • Automotive experience essential
  • Strong Knowledge of supply portfolio and market research and analysis
  • Understanding of sourcing strategies and application (make or buy analysis)
  • Deep understanding of business practices, market dynamics and trends
  • Knowledge of contractual and legal aspects
  • International mindset
  • Results oriented
  • Capacity to influence
  • Knowledge of assigned commodity (products, technologies, cost models), financial skills

