Commodity Buyer / Leader (Engineered Components) at Headhunters

Our client in the automotive industry is currently looking to employ a Commodity Buyer / Leader (Engineered Components). Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Business, ideally with Professional Purchasing Qualification secures!

This position will be based in Uitenhage.

Main purpose of the role

The commodity leader is responsible for deploying the commodity strategy for its assigned commodities. The role of the Commodity leader is to manage relationship / negotiation with suppliers, pilot the utilization of supplier panel in programs and series production during sourcing, and ensure supplier performance.

Responsibilities:

Structure the building of the panel: participate in the definition and the implementation of the purchasing panel policy for assigned commodities, manage supplier selection according to Group criteria

Manage relationship/negotiation with his/her suppliers supported by the Division

Ensure that the strategic panel is implemented in the Development phase (Supplier Nomination Committees)

Manage and drive productivity action plans

Fix the rules of productivity sharing between the suppliers and company

Manage and drive supplier quality and delivery performance

Manage insolvencies of suppliers and steer corrective action plan

Develop and implement tools to improve global productivity

Ensure the reporting of his or her activities following defined policies

Qualifications and position requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Business, ideally with Professional Purchasing Qualification

Minimum 3-year experience in Purchasing in an industrial environment (serial life or program)

Experience of successfully managing and negotiating contracts

Automotive experience essential

Strong Knowledge of supply portfolio and market research and analysis

Understanding of sourcing strategies and application (make or buy analysis)

Deep understanding of business practices, market dynamics and trends

Knowledge of contractual and legal aspects

International mindset

Results oriented

Capacity to influence

Knowledge of assigned commodity (products, technologies, cost models), financial skills

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

