Commodity Buyer / Leader (Engineered Components) at Headhunters

Our client in the automotive industry is currently looking to employ a Commodity Buyer / Leader (Engineered Components). Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Business, ideally with Professional Purchasing Qualification secures!
This position will be based in Uitenhage.
Main purpose of the role
- The commodity leader is responsible for deploying the commodity strategy for its assigned commodities. The role of the Commodity leader is to manage relationship / negotiation with suppliers, pilot the utilization of supplier panel in programs and series production during sourcing, and ensure supplier performance.
Responsibilities:
- Structure the building of the panel: participate in the definition and the implementation of the purchasing panel policy for assigned commodities, manage supplier selection according to Group criteria
- Manage relationship/negotiation with his/her suppliers supported by the Division
- Ensure that the strategic panel is implemented in the Development phase (Supplier Nomination Committees)
- Manage and drive productivity action plans
- Fix the rules of productivity sharing between the suppliers and company
- Manage and drive supplier quality and delivery performance
- Manage insolvencies of suppliers and steer corrective action plan
- Develop and implement tools to improve global productivity
- Ensure the reporting of his or her activities following defined policies
Qualifications and position requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Business, ideally with Professional Purchasing Qualification
- Minimum 3-year experience in Purchasing in an industrial environment (serial life or program)
- Experience of successfully managing and negotiating contracts
- Automotive experience essential
- Strong Knowledge of supply portfolio and market research and analysis
- Understanding of sourcing strategies and application (make or buy analysis)
- Deep understanding of business practices, market dynamics and trends
- Knowledge of contractual and legal aspects
- International mindset
- Results oriented
- Capacity to influence
- Knowledge of assigned commodity (products, technologies, cost models), financial skills
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.