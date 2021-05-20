Consultant – PHP at Parvana

Consultant – PHP (Parvana)
About the Client:
- This is an organisation that prides itself on quality solutions, even though they are over 20 years old, they have never missed a deadline. They have an excellent reputation and a highly ethical approach to all projects as a result, they are growing rapidly. In order to succeed, the successful candidate should be solution oriented rather than technologically oriented. Solutions for their projects are done on the basis as to which technology best suits the need rather than customising a solution that suits the skills they have on board at the time, this does require prospective candidates to enjoy changing technology as needed – the ideal way to keep your skills current with market trends and not to get stuck in a dinosaur tech stack.
With an incredibly low-staff turn over, the culture of this organisation is highly cosmopolitan but with a focus on long term relationships. The preference is for permanent employees and in return theyd encourage you to work from home as required and provide a generous flexi-hour structure and the best bonuses in the industry!
Typical projects are data orientated, this is organisation is focussed on turning data into information. Business Intelligence is a foundation utilising the optimum technology for each purpose.
Responsibilities:
- Collecting business problems, analysing the problems, recommending changes in business processes and then implementing a solution.
- Creating / maintaining effective applications for the organisation and its customers.
Qualifications:
- Relevant tertiary degree essential (Preference in Computer Science or relevant field).
Skills / Experience:
- At least 10 years development experience.
- Strong PHP proficiency.
- Agile development experience.
- Experience developing high performance, scalable and reliable websites.
- Proven experience meeting deadlines and delivering quality code.
- Experience working with HTML, JavaScript, Web Services, Linux, etc.
- Experience with Object Orientated Development.
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]