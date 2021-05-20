Customer Solutions Specialist-freight forwarding

Your Mandate

To optimize supply chain operations, our contract logistics division provides end-to-end warehousing and distribution solutions for new and existing businesses. If you are excited about the prospect of leading this Global Operating Standard for the local team to foster innovation and value creation, this could be the ideal job for you.

Your Role

To be responsible for solution design and budget simulation of new as an existing business, including but not limited to the tender response process, project design and planning, process mapping and document creation, resources acquisition, Capex sourcing and calculations, training, and post-implementation follow-up. To design and apply the most optimum engineering solution.

Your Responsibilities

To partner the business development teams in developing client-specific solutions through the analysis of tenders and/or technical specifications, designing the solution, and constructing the proposals within specified timelines.

To analyze customer requirements and develop a cost model, appropriate layouts and material flow by defining the operational processes, warehouse layout, system process, means, and organization required to provide the designed service.

Understanding technical studies and drawing up operational cost details and budget for the designed service using the Global Calculation Tool (GCT).

Conception, preparation, and presentation of offers as well as their renegotiation including the participation in the project implementation phase to ensure all planned tasks are delivered.

Maintaining the relevant suppliers and cost databases (e.g. MHE, processes, storage solutions, etc.) and demonstrating technical intelligence on new processes, materials, equipment, etc.

To provide support on inquiries of re-engineering for continuous improvement of existing business and system processes from the operations team by collecting and analyzing data from customers to thoroughly understand the business.

Your Skills and Experiences

You have expertise in layout designing tools such as Lucidchart

You are familiar with cost modeling and are highly organized to manage multiple projects at once

You have a degree in the area of industrial engineering or equal level by experience; You can present 5 years of experience in operations management and/or engineering;

You have a proven track record in production or logistic engineering, knowledge of logistics IT solutions is an asset;

You’ve seen a different kind of Warehouse Solutions in several business environments and you can transform this knowledge in the design of new solutions for potential customers, always searching for added value;

You have solid experience in activity-based cost calculation and the establishment of rates;

You have a self-motivated personality and a results-driven, hands-on mentality. You are a strong communicator with experience in tackling problems, leading project meetings, delivering strong presentations, both with customers and suppliers (external and internal)

Desired Skills:

warehousing solutions

contract management

tender process

distribution solutions

Budgeting

tender specifications

About The Employer:

International giant offering end to end Warehousing and Distribution solutions

Employer & Job Benefits:

corporate benefits

Learn more/Apply for this position