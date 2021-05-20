Demand Planner

Ensure our company’s operations are timely, efficient, and cost-effective.

Assist in all demand planning duties including estimating future product demand, analyzing inventory flow, and developing forecast models.

Should be professional, highly-analytical, and possess excellent communication skills. The successful candidate should also have an in-depth knowledge of advanced mathematical and forecasting policies.

Responsibilities:

Develop effective forecast models based on industry trends and demand patterns.

Support management with risk assessments and mitigation activities.

Propose and implement solutions to improve demand forecast accuracy.

Successfully communicate forecast and inventory estimations to management.

Monitor and report on important changes in sales forecasts, budgets, and business strategies.

Conduct monthly forecast maintenance.

Address demand-related issues in a timely and effective manner.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in business, supply chain or other relevant fields.

A minimum of 3 years’ experience in a demand planning/forecasting role.

Solid understanding of inventory management practices and procedures.

Strong mathematical and statistical knowledge.

Capability to multitask in a fast-paced environment.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Desired Skills:

Inventory

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Retail

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

