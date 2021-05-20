Demand Planner
Ensure our company’s operations are timely, efficient, and cost-effective.
Assist in all demand planning duties including estimating future product demand, analyzing inventory flow, and developing forecast models.
Should be professional, highly-analytical, and possess excellent communication skills. The successful candidate should also have an in-depth knowledge of advanced mathematical and forecasting policies.
Responsibilities:
- Develop effective forecast models based on industry trends and demand patterns.
- Support management with risk assessments and mitigation activities.
- Propose and implement solutions to improve demand forecast accuracy.
- Successfully communicate forecast and inventory estimations to management.
- Monitor and report on important changes in sales forecasts, budgets, and business strategies.
- Conduct monthly forecast maintenance.
- Address demand-related issues in a timely and effective manner.
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in business, supply chain or other relevant fields.
- A minimum of 3 years’ experience in a demand planning/forecasting role.
- Solid understanding of inventory management practices and procedures.
- Strong mathematical and statistical knowledge.
- Capability to multitask in a fast-paced environment.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
Desired Skills:
- Inventory
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Retail
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree