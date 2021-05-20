Demand Planner

Ensure our company’s operations are timely, efficient, and cost-effective.
Assist in all demand planning duties including estimating future product demand, analyzing inventory flow, and developing forecast models.
Should be professional, highly-analytical, and possess excellent communication skills. The successful candidate should also have an in-depth knowledge of advanced mathematical and forecasting policies.

Responsibilities:

  • Develop effective forecast models based on industry trends and demand patterns.
  • Support management with risk assessments and mitigation activities.
  • Propose and implement solutions to improve demand forecast accuracy.
  • Successfully communicate forecast and inventory estimations to management.
  • Monitor and report on important changes in sales forecasts, budgets, and business strategies.
  • Conduct monthly forecast maintenance.
  • Address demand-related issues in a timely and effective manner.

Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in business, supply chain or other relevant fields.
  • A minimum of 3 years’ experience in a demand planning/forecasting role.
  • Solid understanding of inventory management practices and procedures.
  • Strong mathematical and statistical knowledge.
  • Capability to multitask in a fast-paced environment.
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Desired Skills:

  • Inventory

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Retail

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

