Development Technician

Development Technical Lead required at the JHB Head Office of a national concern in the services industry.

Minimum Requirements

BSc Information Technology, Computer Science or Software Engineering

5+ year’s software development experience: [URL Removed] (ASP.net; C#; XML; Webservers; Auth Services; Dot Net Nuke; SQL) as well as Mobile Development (JSon; HTML5; Atajo; XML)

Overview of duties

Analyse, design and implementation of various applications throughout the group.

Coding and building enterprise solutions using abovementioned technologies.

Prepare program specifications, form designs, screen formats, report formats, operating procedure for data input, plans for transfer to new system, design database, system testing procedures and user acceptance procedures.

Desired Skills:

Micrsoft.Net

software development

mobile development

