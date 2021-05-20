Digital and e-Commerce Manager at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Our client is looking for a Digital & e-Commerce Manager to continue to develop and build the relationship and sales with the Pure players with e-commerce in South Africa.Client DetailsOur client is a multinational Consumer Goods business.DescriptionThe incumbent will be responsible for:
- Retailer E-Commerce Strategy
- Develop and implement an e-commerce strategy across retailers that have online platform by category
- Implement, manage, and drive implementation across accounts and categories
- Collaboration and alignment with the Key Account Team to implement strategies that are developed for in-store execution and that can be implemented on e-commerce
- Deliver e-commerce goals and objective by account by category
- Build and develop relationships with the Retailers e-commerce team
- Deliver on Sales objective by retailer for E-Commerce
- Collaborate with the Marketing team to implement key campaigns on Retailer and Pure Player e-commerce platforms as and when applicable
- Explore and find new e-commerce channels that will delivery on the business objectives across categories
- Continually explore and find new opportunities to drive digital communication across retailer and Pure Player platforms
- Collaborate with the Marketing team on key digital campaigns ensuring that objectives are met for e-commerce
- Manage all digital reporting internally
- Work and Collaborate with the Regional Digital Manager to ensure delivery of key digital and e-commerce metric
- Manage the digital asset library by Category, both locally and what is globally available
- Lead and roll out the relevant global and regional e-commerce strategies and tools within SA
- Present and participate in the quarterly Sales and Marketing meetings
ProfileThe client is looking for the following:
- 2-3 years in a related role
- Experience in a digital agency or an FMCG
- University degree
- Experience with eCommerce
