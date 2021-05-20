Digital and e-Commerce Manager at Michael Page South Africa Limited

May 20, 2021

Our client is looking for a Digital & e-Commerce Manager to continue to develop and build the relationship and sales with the Pure players with e-commerce in South Africa.Client DetailsOur client is a multinational Consumer Goods business.DescriptionThe incumbent will be responsible for:

  • Retailer E-Commerce Strategy
  • Develop and implement an e-commerce strategy across retailers that have online platform by category
  • Implement, manage, and drive implementation across accounts and categories
  • Collaboration and alignment with the Key Account Team to implement strategies that are developed for in-store execution and that can be implemented on e-commerce
  • Deliver e-commerce goals and objective by account by category
  • Build and develop relationships with the Retailers e-commerce team
  • Deliver on Sales objective by retailer for E-Commerce
  • Collaborate with the Marketing team to implement key campaigns on Retailer and Pure Player e-commerce platforms as and when applicable
  • Explore and find new e-commerce channels that will delivery on the business objectives across categories
  • Continually explore and find new opportunities to drive digital communication across retailer and Pure Player platforms
  • Collaborate with the Marketing team on key digital campaigns ensuring that objectives are met for e-commerce
  • Manage all digital reporting internally
  • Work and Collaborate with the Regional Digital Manager to ensure delivery of key digital and e-commerce metric
  • Manage the digital asset library by Category, both locally and what is globally available
  • Lead and roll out the relevant global and regional e-commerce strategies and tools within SA
  • Present and participate in the quarterly Sales and Marketing meetings

ProfileThe client is looking for the following:

  • 2-3 years in a related role
  • Experience in a digital agency or an FMCG
  • University degree
  • Experience with eCommerce

