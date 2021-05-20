Digital and e-Commerce Manager at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Our client is looking for a Digital & e-Commerce Manager to continue to develop and build the relationship and sales with the Pure players with e-commerce in South Africa.Client DetailsOur client is a multinational Consumer Goods business.DescriptionThe incumbent will be responsible for:

Retailer E-Commerce Strategy

Develop and implement an e-commerce strategy across retailers that have online platform by category

Implement, manage, and drive implementation across accounts and categories

Collaboration and alignment with the Key Account Team to implement strategies that are developed for in-store execution and that can be implemented on e-commerce

Deliver e-commerce goals and objective by account by category

Build and develop relationships with the Retailers e-commerce team

Deliver on Sales objective by retailer for E-Commerce

Collaborate with the Marketing team to implement key campaigns on Retailer and Pure Player e-commerce platforms as and when applicable

Explore and find new e-commerce channels that will delivery on the business objectives across categories

Continually explore and find new opportunities to drive digital communication across retailer and Pure Player platforms

Collaborate with the Marketing team on key digital campaigns ensuring that objectives are met for e-commerce

Manage all digital reporting internally

Work and Collaborate with the Regional Digital Manager to ensure delivery of key digital and e-commerce metric

Manage the digital asset library by Category, both locally and what is globally available

Lead and roll out the relevant global and regional e-commerce strategies and tools within SA

Present and participate in the quarterly Sales and Marketing meetings

ProfileThe client is looking for the following:

2-3 years in a related role

Experience in a digital agency or an FMCG

University degree

Experience with eCommerce

Job OfferMarket related

