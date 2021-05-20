Energy Engineer

Our client, a national listed company in the manufacturing industry seeks a dynamic Energy Engineer (Mechanical) to join their team, based in Durban. The position reports to the Optimisation Manger. The successful incumbent will be responsible for providing specialised technical operations and maintenance support to site within the space of the heavy engineering and critical mechanical equipment performance which will ultimately improve the site’s recoveries and energy utilization capabilities.

Key performance areas:

Support the Maintenance Manager and Reliability Engineer by giving input into maintenance strategies and troubleshooting on heavy, critical and/or energy intensive mechanical equipment.

Support the Factory Manager and Production Shift Managers with input into building operational best practices of the above equipment, ensuring it operates to standard

Work together with Group Manufacturing Energy Specialist and Process Specialists to develop and implement pilot and scaling activities for the Boiler Efficiency, Steam Optimisation and Extraction (Recoveries) initiatives.

Support teams through coaching on Operational Excellence principles, new ways of working – Safety, knowledge management, LMC, team meetings, VM, 5S, iAMP.

Provide input into operational and maintenance budgeting processes.

Identifying energy opportunities with a view to maximising the profitability of the business, via cost reduction and/or maximisation of revenue.

Assist with determining operational strategies, settings and set points for optimal plant performance

Develop tools, such as dashboards and templates, for the monitoring and tracking of plant and site energy performance.

Build and maintain site energy efficiency awareness on the floor and amongst site management.

Provide support and input in to Technical Risk management best practices for business continuity and building a solid reputation, e.g. Boiler Feed Water treatment, boiler statutory inspections.

Develop and support standards, specifications, works instruction, procedures, tools and templates for new ways of working around heavy and critical mechanical equipment such as (but not limited to) mills, boilers and shredders.

Provide input into and where necessary, assist with heavy, critical plant or energy projects: profit improvement projects (PIPs), plant modifications (change control), offcrop abnormal projects and capex projects

Identify and assess the technical suitability of new energy technologies which can bring about step-changes in performance and economic benefit.

Collaborate with sites to identify, develop, document and share new technology and best practices.

Developing and maintaining of mass and energy balances, including OPIs.

Assist with the development of process and plant designs in energy optimisation.

Develop, maintain and/or improve mill setting optimisation systems.

Identify and monitor KPIs to track performance and flag any issues

Promote and adhere to procedures, policies and guidelines, including, without limitation, those relating to SHERQ, Competition Law and Anti-Bribery and Corruption (ABC)

Minimum specifications / requirement areas:

BTech or BScEng (Mechanical), GCC Preferable/Advantageous.

5 years’ experience, with at least 1 year in an operational environment

Experience in energy management, steam and power generation.

The following would be advantageous :

Front End Operations

A Six Sigma Yellow Belt

Experience in Scrum and Kanban ways of working

Project management

Desired Skills:

Mechanical engineer

Optimisation engineer

energy engineer

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position