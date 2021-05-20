Engineers Representative (ER) at GIBB Engineering and Architecture

May 20, 2021

The proposed ER will be responsible for various projects within the CoCT CBD and Local Municipalities within a 100km radius from the GIBB offices. The core purpose of the ER will be technical assistance and quality control.

Desired Skills:

  • Quality Control
  • inspect
  • technical contract documents
  • Compliance
  • payment certificates

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Degree
  • Engineering Council of South Africa

Learn more/Apply for this position