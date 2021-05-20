External Product Support – Power Transmission

Job Purpose and Key ResponsibilitiesT

o provide commercial and technical support on the development of the Drivebelts division in the Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga area.

Logistical planning and support for the respective branches.

Manage and monitor Excess, Short dated stock.

Ensure healthy margins by reviewing daily.

Review exception report on Margins and report back on queries.

Network with Sales / Branch network.

Handle queries / suggestions raised.

Communication on specified suppliers and products and report back to manager.

Safety and health problems are identified and reported to the safety rep for rectifying.

Hazardous situations are reported or resolved immediately.

Incidents /accidents are prevented by effective operating of equipment and machinery, and by following health and safety procedures.

Health and safety procedures are adhered to and updated as laid down by legislation.

The work area is safe and clean as per company [URL Removed] and Work Experience

Requirements

Matric / Grade 12.

Official tertiary experience will be advantageous.

Computer literate, MS Office – PowerPoint & Excel.

Minimum of 5 to 7 years’ experience within the Power Transmission industry.

Commercially & Technical minded

Technical Sales Representative experience an advantage.

System, KERRIDGE and relevant internal training courses will be advantageou

Desired Skills:

Power Transmission

Technical

Kerridge

Sales

Operating Equipment and machinery

Commercially minded

Technical Sales

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Consulting Engineering

5 to 10 years Client / Customer Support

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Incentive Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position