External Product Support – Power Transmission

May 20, 2021

Job Purpose and Key ResponsibilitiesT

o provide commercial and technical support on the development of the Drivebelts division in the Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga area.

  • Logistical planning and support for the respective branches.
  • Manage and monitor Excess, Short dated stock.
  • Ensure healthy margins by reviewing daily.
  • Review exception report on Margins and report back on queries.
  • Network with Sales / Branch network.
  • Handle queries / suggestions raised.
  • Communication on specified suppliers and products and report back to manager.
  • Safety and health problems are identified and reported to the safety rep for rectifying.
  • Hazardous situations are reported or resolved immediately.
  • Incidents /accidents are prevented by effective operating of equipment and machinery, and by following health and safety procedures.
  • Health and safety procedures are adhered to and updated as laid down by legislation.
  • The work area is safe and clean as per company [URL Removed] and Work Experience

Requirements

  • Matric / Grade 12.
  • Official tertiary experience will be advantageous.
  • Computer literate, MS Office – PowerPoint & Excel.
  • Minimum of 5 to 7 years’ experience within the Power Transmission industry.
  • Commercially & Technical minded
  • Technical Sales Representative experience an advantage.
  • System, KERRIDGE and relevant internal training courses will be advantageou

Desired Skills:

  • Power Transmission
  • Technical
  • Kerridge
  • Sales
  • Operating Equipment and machinery
  • Commercially minded
  • Technical Sales

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Consulting Engineering
  • 5 to 10 years Client / Customer Support

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund
  • Incentive Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position