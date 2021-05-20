External Product Support – Power Transmission

Job Purpose and Key ResponsibilitiesT
o provide commercial and technical support on the development of the Drivebelts division in the Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga area.
- Logistical planning and support for the respective branches.
- Manage and monitor Excess, Short dated stock.
- Ensure healthy margins by reviewing daily.
- Review exception report on Margins and report back on queries.
- Network with Sales / Branch network.
- Handle queries / suggestions raised.
- Communication on specified suppliers and products and report back to manager.
- Safety and health problems are identified and reported to the safety rep for rectifying.
- Hazardous situations are reported or resolved immediately.
- Incidents /accidents are prevented by effective operating of equipment and machinery, and by following health and safety procedures.
- Health and safety procedures are adhered to and updated as laid down by legislation.
- The work area is safe and clean as per company [URL Removed] and Work Experience
Requirements
- Matric / Grade 12.
- Official tertiary experience will be advantageous.
- Computer literate, MS Office – PowerPoint & Excel.
- Minimum of 5 to 7 years’ experience within the Power Transmission industry.
- Commercially & Technical minded
- Technical Sales Representative experience an advantage.
- System, KERRIDGE and relevant internal training courses will be advantageou
Desired Skills:
- Power Transmission
- Technical
- Kerridge
- Sales
- Operating Equipment and machinery
- Commercially minded
- Technical Sales
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Consulting Engineering
- 5 to 10 years Client / Customer Support
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Incentive Bonus