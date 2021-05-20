Factory Assistant at Headhunters

May 20, 2021

Our national client, a market leader in their field, is currently looking to employ a Factory Assistant

EDUCATION & TECHNICAL:

  • Mininum Grade 10
  • 3 years experience (mechanical and electrical environment)
  • Drivers License (non negotiable)
  • Technical knowledge.
    • Interpret, Explain and Implement Technical Instructions
    • Knowledge of Health and Safety Procedures and Policies
    • Knowledge of All Company Policies and Procedures

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Manufacturing according to specifications from customers
  • Maintenance of curtains where necessary
  • Service and installation of curtains as required
  • Any other adhoc duties to be performed in the production department with High-Speed Doors
  • Washing Vehicles when necessary
  • Welding when necessary
  • Oversee stock used in the production of strip curtains and assisting with information during the stock takes
  • Attending toolbox and safety talks daily and weekly
  • Ensuring that all tools and machinery is in working order and report damaged / broken tools.
  • Attending workshop / meetings / training
  • Make management aware of any concerns or problems within the working areas.

