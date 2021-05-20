Factory Assistant at Headhunters

Our national client, a market leader in their field, is currently looking to employ a Factory Assistant

EDUCATION & TECHNICAL:

Mininum Grade 10

3 years experience (mechanical and electrical environment)

Drivers License (non negotiable)

Technical knowledge. Interpret, Explain and Implement Technical Instructions Knowledge of Health and Safety Procedures and Policies Knowledge of All Company Policies and Procedures



RESPONSIBILITIES:

Manufacturing according to specifications from customers

Maintenance of curtains where necessary

Service and installation of curtains as required

Any other adhoc duties to be performed in the production department with High-Speed Doors

Washing Vehicles when necessary

Welding when necessary

Oversee stock used in the production of strip curtains and assisting with information during the stock takes

Attending toolbox and safety talks daily and weekly

Ensuring that all tools and machinery is in working order and report damaged / broken tools.

Attending workshop / meetings / training

Make management aware of any concerns or problems within the working areas.

