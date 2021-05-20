Factory Assistant at Headhunters

Our national client, a market leader in their field, is currently looking to employ a Factory Assistant
EDUCATION & TECHNICAL:
- Mininum Grade 10
- 3 years experience (mechanical and electrical environment)
- Drivers License (non negotiable)
- Technical knowledge.
- Interpret, Explain and Implement Technical Instructions
- Knowledge of Health and Safety Procedures and Policies
- Knowledge of All Company Policies and Procedures
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Manufacturing according to specifications from customers
- Maintenance of curtains where necessary
- Service and installation of curtains as required
- Any other adhoc duties to be performed in the production department with High-Speed Doors
- Washing Vehicles when necessary
- Welding when necessary
- Oversee stock used in the production of strip curtains and assisting with information during the stock takes
- Attending toolbox and safety talks daily and weekly
- Ensuring that all tools and machinery is in working order and report damaged / broken tools.
- Attending workshop / meetings / training
- Make management aware of any concerns or problems within the working areas.