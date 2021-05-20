General Manager

May 20, 2021

REMUNERATION:

  • Basic Salary R41 500 – R50 000 pm

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Relevant Degree
  • Min 3 – 5 years General Management experience
  • Previous specialized industry with specific reference to CIT and Cash Management

DUTIES:

  • Manage branch resources and procedures to ensure that the contractual obligations to customers are achieved cost effectively
  • Continually review and improve branch profitability and security
  • Management and deployment of employees within the branch
  • Effective Security and Risk management for the branch
  • Identifying new business opportunities in the branch’s sphere of operations
  • Upsell of products and new services in line with customers needs and risks
  • Ensure all vehicles are correctly branded and maintained to improve company image and market share
  • Participate in the design/ development/ review/implementation and monitoring of the departmental safety plans
  • Management of operations

Desired Skills:

  • Delivering strategy
  • Leading people
  • Driving change

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

