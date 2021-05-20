Graduate Program – Production at NSP Unsgaard (Pty) Ltd

We are offering an exciting opportunity to 2 Graduates who have studied one of the following qualifications:

Industrial Engineering

Production Management

Operations Management

You will be working with a dynamic team, getting your hands dirty in an FMCG environment which produces both Femcare & Baby care products

Desired Skills:

organized and detail focused

communication skills.

Computer Literate

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

NSP Unsgaard (Pty) Ltd, formally Nkunzi Unsgaard was acquired in 2012 by The Lion Match Company (Pty) Ltd. It is however a business that has been evolving since 1972, having first been situated at Gunners Circle, later moving to the Factory on Moody Avenue in Epping Industria.

In 1988 the first manufacturing kit for Sanitary pads as well as the Comfitex Brand was purchased. 1998 saw a further acquisition, allowing for the manufacture of winged sanitary pads. In 2002 the “Moroni” was acquired enabling the production of anatomical pads & panty liners. The most recently acquired Femcare machine is the “Aulona” or “Pink Lady”. Purchased in 2017, the Aulona allowed for the increase in production of panty liners as well as being able to manufacture Ultra Slims.

NSP Unsgaard is a market leader in the production for panty liners with our own Comfitex brand currently being in the top brands in South Africa.

The Cherubs brand was launched in 1996, the first product being baby wipes. In 2015 NSP Unsgaard bought the “Kansan” & in so doing allowed the business to become competitive in the wipes manufacturing industry. Today, NSP Unsgaard not only produces for its own brand but also numerous Dealer Own brands for some of the major retailers in South Africa.

The company has proven to be very successful, increase volumes year on year to the point where the facility at Moody Avenue was no longer able to accommodate the growth requirements. New premises had to be found.

In November 2020, the new facility for NSP Unsgaard (Pty) Ltd was bought. Not only does the facility allow for expansion, the Finished Goods Warehouse & Distribution Depot for all the Lion Match Products in the Western Cape will now be situated on the same site. The floor space for the Raw Material Warehouse has also expanded, allowing for the safe & efficient storing of all raw materials.

Learn more/Apply for this position