Group Legal and compliance officer

Job requirements:

Be an admitted attorney with at least 5 years practice experience. Commercial and Statutory Company Secretarial experience would be an advantage.

Must have strong administrative qualities;

Strong Computer Skills in Microsoft Word, Excel and Powerpoint;

Ability to engage and interact with all sectors of an organisation- strong communication skills;

Valid Drivers licence

The candidate will be required to support the Head: Group Legal & Compliance in:

the drafting and settling of commercial agreements on behalf of the Group Companies and their respective customers;

Provide support to the Group Companies in the vetting and amendment of customer commercial agreements with the Group Companies;

Ensure compliance of the Group Companies with statutory and/or regulatory requirements both locally and in Africa;

Assess and maintain the Risk Management Framework of the Group;

Assist in the fulfilment of statutory requirements in respect of Company Secretarial obligations;

Provide legal support to Shared Services ( IT, Finance, HR, Marketing and SHEQ) in terms of compliance with Group Policies and Procedures and

oversee compliance with POPIA requirements in conjunction with Group Internal Audit.

Desired Skills:

Legal

Compliance

Communication

Risk Management

Administration

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

