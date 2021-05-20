Group Legal and compliance officer

Job requirements:
- Be an admitted attorney with at least 5 years practice experience. Commercial and Statutory Company Secretarial experience would be an advantage.
- Must have strong administrative qualities;
- Strong Computer Skills in Microsoft Word, Excel and Powerpoint;
- Ability to engage and interact with all sectors of an organisation- strong communication skills;
- Valid Drivers licence
The candidate will be required to support the Head: Group Legal & Compliance in:
- the drafting and settling of commercial agreements on behalf of the Group Companies and their respective customers;
- Provide support to the Group Companies in the vetting and amendment of customer commercial agreements with the Group Companies;
- Ensure compliance of the Group Companies with statutory and/or regulatory requirements both locally and in Africa;
- Assess and maintain the Risk Management Framework of the Group;
- Assist in the fulfilment of statutory requirements in respect of Company Secretarial obligations;
- Provide legal support to Shared Services ( IT, Finance, HR, Marketing and SHEQ) in terms of compliance with Group Policies and Procedures and
- oversee compliance with POPIA requirements in conjunction with Group Internal Audit.
Desired Skills:
- Legal
- Compliance
- Communication
- Risk Management
- Administration
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree