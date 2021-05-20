Group Legal and compliance officer

Job requirements:

  • Be an admitted attorney with at least 5 years practice experience. Commercial and Statutory Company Secretarial experience would be an advantage.
  • Must have strong administrative qualities;
  • Strong Computer Skills in Microsoft Word, Excel and Powerpoint;
  • Ability to engage and interact with all sectors of an organisation- strong communication skills;
  • Valid Drivers licence

The candidate will be required to support the Head: Group Legal & Compliance in:

  • the drafting and settling of commercial agreements on behalf of the Group Companies and their respective customers;
  • Provide support to the Group Companies in the vetting and amendment of customer commercial agreements with the Group Companies;
  • Ensure compliance of the Group Companies with statutory and/or regulatory requirements both locally and in Africa;
  • Assess and maintain the Risk Management Framework of the Group;
  • Assist in the fulfilment of statutory requirements in respect of Company Secretarial obligations;
  • Provide legal support to Shared Services ( IT, Finance, HR, Marketing and SHEQ) in terms of compliance with Group Policies and Procedures and
  • oversee compliance with POPIA requirements in conjunction with Group Internal Audit.

Desired Skills:

  • Legal
  • Compliance
  • Communication
  • Risk Management
  • Administration

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

