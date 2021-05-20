Head of Sales – Food Services

Overview:

We are looking for driven, innovative Sales leader to join our business; creating and executing the sales strategy and delivering objectives through people. The core focus here will be Key Account Management, retention and growing the Food services offering in the market. We are a market leader in our industry and the person joining us in this role must emulate this status through the execution of their duties.

Education & Experience Required:

B-degree or relevant tertiary qualification

Extensive Sales Management experience, leading Sales teams – preferably B2B sales

Proven track record in Solution Sales; experience in hospitality or food services sales is highly advantageous

Knowledge Skills and Competencies required:

Highly proactive and innovative with strong communication & presentation skills

Target-driven with the ability to deliver through teams

Numerical ability and computer literacy required at a proficient level for this role

Innovation and design thinking

Process enhancement and strategy development

Key areas of responsibilities:

Develop new sales and business opportunities

Map and target market(s) for opportunities

Identify and pursue prospective clients

Build relationships both to manage Key Accounts as well as for pipeline development

Develop sales strategies

Coordinate internal action plans, define processes and oversee proposals

Present solutions to clients

Negotiate contracts

Support transition plan

Maintain company profit objectives while remaining the industry leader

Manage divisional sales efforts and work with individual account executives on maximizing efforts and territory potential

Lead the sales team; assist, coach and develop individuals

Communicates concept development, policy, procedures, innovation and industry breakthrough(s)

Desired Skills:

Degree

Sales Managment

Proactive

Innovated

Learn more/Apply for this position