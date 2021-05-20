Head of Sales – Food Services

Overview:
We are looking for driven, innovative Sales leader to join our business; creating and executing the sales strategy and delivering objectives through people. The core focus here will be Key Account Management, retention and growing the Food services offering in the market. We are a market leader in our industry and the person joining us in this role must emulate this status through the execution of their duties.
Education & Experience Required:
- B-degree or relevant tertiary qualification
- Extensive Sales Management experience, leading Sales teams – preferably B2B sales
- Proven track record in Solution Sales; experience in hospitality or food services sales is highly advantageous
Knowledge Skills and Competencies required:
- Highly proactive and innovative with strong communication & presentation skills
- Target-driven with the ability to deliver through teams
- Numerical ability and computer literacy required at a proficient level for this role
- Innovation and design thinking
- Process enhancement and strategy development
Key areas of responsibilities:
- Develop new sales and business opportunities
- Map and target market(s) for opportunities
- Identify and pursue prospective clients
- Build relationships both to manage Key Accounts as well as for pipeline development
- Develop sales strategies
- Coordinate internal action plans, define processes and oversee proposals
- Present solutions to clients
- Negotiate contracts
- Support transition plan
- Maintain company profit objectives while remaining the industry leader
- Manage divisional sales efforts and work with individual account executives on maximizing efforts and territory potential
- Lead the sales team; assist, coach and develop individuals
- Communicates concept development, policy, procedures, innovation and industry breakthrough(s)
Desired Skills:
- Degree
- Sales Managment
- Proactive
- Innovated