Our client in the retail industry is looking for a HR/Payroll assistant to join their organisation.
Salary: R10 000 – R12 000 pm depending on experience.
Job Purpose: To support and implement timeous and effective Human Resources and Payroll services by ensuring that the company continues to meet its business objectives
- To advise and guide management on all Disciplinary and Grievance processes.
- To manage the disciplinary process when referred to the CCMA for conciliation and Arbitration.
To capture all Disciplinary and Grievance actions on the VIP system for accurate reporting requirements
To ensure a fair and transparent recruitment and selection process is implemented by developing job profiles, preparing job adverts, screening CV’s, interviewing and selecting candidates
- To provide the Finance department with HR and Payroll information for quarterly statistics figures.
- To prepare and highlight any critical issues with regards to monthly HR reports.
- Attend to queries from employees, management and external persons.
- Complete the Employment Equity Plan and Workplace Skills Plan and submit within the deadline.
- Perform any ad hoc HR related administration (Contracts of employment, employee confirmation letters, work permits, passports etc).
- Maintain all employee records for maintenance and auditing purposes.
To ensure within the probation period of new employees
- To capture all payroll related information on VIP on a monthly basis (new engagements, terminations, promotions, transfers, employee personal detail changes, overtime, leave)
- To ensure that all advances, loans and overtimes are authorised and accurately captured.
- To prepare the monthly salaries and check all is in order for
Payment and auditing purposes and distribute the payslips.
- To keep up to date with any new versions or updates of the VIP payroll system.
- To prepare monthly reconciliation for UIF and PAYE
Complete UIF forms and apply for employee’s tax numbers and directives
Minimum requirements:
HR Diploma
3 – 5 years within HR and Payroll
VIP Payroll system
Drivers License
Desired Skills:
- HR
- Payroll
- VIP
- Sage
- HR Assistant
- HR Administration
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Our client is based in Bramley