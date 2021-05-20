Hydraulic Fitter

May 20, 2021

Qualifications:

  • Grade 12 (Matric)/N3 or equivalent
  • Hydraulic fitting experience
  • Minimum of 4 years hydraulic experience

Job Description:

To build hydraulic systems assemble, hydraulic components as per drawing and at times per sample.

  • Assist the Factory Foreman and salespersons with assessments for quotation purposes.
  • Field service
  • Ensure that the set target dates are met.

Give training to other employees when and if needed.

Bending of hydraulic tubing

General fitting

Function

Qualified artisan. Dis-assembly and assembly of pumps requiring adjustment and setting. Including troubleshooting without supervision.

Fill the position of hydraulic fitter.

Assist Factory Manager in the machine workshop, as and when requested/required

