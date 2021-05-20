Hydraulic Fitter

Qualifications:

Grade 12 (Matric)/N3 or equivalent

Hydraulic fitting experience

Minimum of 4 years hydraulic experience

Job Description:

To build hydraulic systems assemble, hydraulic components as per drawing and at times per sample.

Assist the Factory Foreman and salespersons with assessments for quotation purposes.

Field service

Ensure that the set target dates are met.

Give training to other employees when and if needed.

Bending of hydraulic tubing

General fitting

Function

Qualified artisan. Dis-assembly and assembly of pumps requiring adjustment and setting. Including troubleshooting without supervision.

Fill the position of hydraulic fitter.

Assist Factory Manager in the machine workshop, as and when requested/required

