Qualifications:
- Grade 12 (Matric)/N3 or equivalent
- Hydraulic fitting experience
- Minimum of 4 years hydraulic experience
Job Description:
To build hydraulic systems assemble, hydraulic components as per drawing and at times per sample.
- Assist the Factory Foreman and salespersons with assessments for quotation purposes.
- Field service
- Ensure that the set target dates are met.
Give training to other employees when and if needed.
Bending of hydraulic tubing
General fitting
Function
Qualified artisan. Dis-assembly and assembly of pumps requiring adjustment and setting. Including troubleshooting without supervision.
Fill the position of hydraulic fitter.
Assist Factory Manager in the machine workshop, as and when requested/required