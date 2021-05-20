ICT Senior Application Team Leader at Ntice Search

Our Client, a well-known insurance provider, has a vacancy for an ICT Senior Application Team Leader in the ICT DepartmentResponsibilities Include:

Provide thought leadership regarding the application of technology to resolve logistics and supply chain challenges (and efficiency improvements in general).

Leadership and mentoring of development team.

Interaction with Clients (internal and external) to analyse and specify requirements.

Design and implementation of new solutions.

Support and enhancement of existing solutions.

Guidance and adherence to agile software development process.

Coding standards and quality.

Communicate this strategy by presenting and discussing current and future versions of the solution/s at a senior level.

Keep abreast and be informed of changes in IT technology and market trends.

Manage and oversee the roll-out of application and software development strategies and plans to internal clients.

Ensure that application and software development addresses the needs of the clients.

Create and present professional proposals and presentations that respond to client needs.

Orchestrate internal resources and technology offerings to improve client service and from an IT technology service offering perspective, assisting the company to secure new business contracts.

Embark on on-going improvement initiatives that will enhance business applications and their integration, resulting in efficiencies for the organization.

Ensure synchronization between business applications, processes, user requirements and systems.

Supervise and control the workflow of the application development area.

Ensure the development and enhancement of IT systems and processes.

Form part of IT Application Development Management Team and be jointly responsible for the setting of strategic objectives for IT business.

Be responsible for client relationship management.

In conjunction with the other Application leads and the Application Development Manager, create strategic goals and ensure that it is converted into easily implemented plans.

Lead overall strategy and direction for the application development teams in Web, GUI and Mobile.

With the input from Heads of Development and the Solutions Architect be responsible for the technology vision and planning process that will regularly evaluate existing technology, current information systems, staffing and research new solutions and technologies in order to make informed recommend and/or to initiate the changes.

Bridge the silos/disconnect between the various development teams and ensure a decrease and eventually the elimination of the occurrence of fragmented application development.

Ensure adherence to the software development life cycle, protocols and compliance in terms of good practice.

Oversee and direct the development and implementation of software applications.

Ensure timely and accurate delivery of technology products and services to the client.

Oversee current system enhancements; and,

Oversee the management of internal/external application upgrades and ensure that it is in line with the departmental and broader business strategy.

Willingness to be on standby after hours as per job requirements.

RequirementsQualification:

B.Sc. or B. Com degree with Computer Science / Information Technology Management Degree

A relevant Master’s Degree / MBA will be advantageous

Experience:

Minimum 7 years professional software development experience

Solid experience in leading application web, GUI and mobile developers

It’s important that you have Project Management experience or understanding that demonstrates comprehensive knowledge of project management and Scrum methodologies and practices as well as knowledge of current business landscapes (politically, operational and commercial astute).

Financial acumen, the ability to keep abreast with current technology, proven ability to think strategically and the ability to solve problems with ease should be among your skills.

You will require the ability to foster teamwork and you will need to have a good track record and influencing relationships.

Excellent leadership and network skills, managing and developing yourself and strong communication and influencing skills will see you flourish in this role

Technologies SQL Server Reporting Services HTML5 / mobile technologies Silverlight Workflow/Business Process Microsoft.Net Frameworks Web technologies (HTML5, CSS 3, JavaScript , JQuery, Bootstrap, Responsive design. Microsoft Web stack(MVC , C#, VB.net, razor , IIS , ASP.net, WCF/Web services, Web API) Experience in applying test driven development and software engineering best practices. Mobile applications development (iOS, Mono, Android) would be advantageous.



Competencies:

Analytical thinking

Negotiation

Management

Drives accountability and is a high performer

Fosters teamwork and collaboration

Business acumen

Develops self

Strong attention to detail and proactive attitude

Ability to package and present analysis with recommendations to management and executive teams

Shows initiative and ability to work independently

Abstract thinking and conceptual problem solving

Ability to frame problems and develop solutions aligned to strategic objectives

Ability to work in complex, changing environments

Strong ability to organize and prioritize

Excellent time management skills in order to manage requirements regarding deliverables

Excellent interpersonal skills and team player

Ability to perform well under pressure and meet deadlines

Willingness to learn new systems

Client focused thinking.

