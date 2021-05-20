IT Vendor Manager

Our client in the FMCG is looking for the IT Vendor Manager to join their team,

The Vendor Manager is accountable for the establishment and management of the IT Vendor Management Strategy and Framework for the organisation, this is a key role in governing and optimizing the end-to-end technology vendor life cycle to help realize the organizations strategic objectives.

Requirement:

Develop and implement the IT Vendor Management strategy and Framework for the organisation

Accountable for managing, delivering and driving adoption of the vendor management framework and managing the VM Function.

Enable the IT functional areas by establishing and maintaining the vendor management strategy, policies and practices that support their need whilst ensuring independent commercial governance.

Accountable for managing strategic vendor relationships, vendor performance & vendor risk reporting across the IT environment.

Provides commercial input into the Procurement sourcing governance model

Leads the development and implementation of fit for purposes commercial models for IT Services based on industry trends

Qualifications and Experience:

BCom / Law and/ or Commercial Business Degree

Strategic Sourcing Qualification

6-8+ years commercial experience within an IT managing Suppliers/Vendors

Proven experience in driving large cost savings initiatives

