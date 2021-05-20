Junior Accounts Manager at Consol Glass

The closing date for applications will be Thursday, 27 May 2021.

Purpose of the Role:

Managing internal and external customers in terms of customer relations, service levels, logistics, market intelligence, new product development and quality to enable achievement of agreed customer objectives as well as create new sales opportunities for the business.

Key Performance Areas:

Administration – to manage forecasts, outstanding orders, OTIF deliveries, collections of packaging material, order management, update customer portfolio, workflows.

Customer Relationship management – build and manage customer and internal relationships.

Demand Planning – Manage stock vs forecasts. Update week plan. Stock Management . Communicate shortages.

Defend and grow market – Defensive and growths success. Budgets management

Credit Control – Communicate and assist with customer queries.

Communication – Good communication with accounts, KAM and Customers.

High involvement in team backup – act in absence of AM.

Requirements:

Qualifications:

Matric.

Post Matric Qualification will be added advantage.

Excel and SAP knowledge would be a great advantage.

Experience:

General knowledge of Consol’s general trade product range.

Proven people management experience.

Proven relevant commercial/financial experience.

2 years experience in customer service environment.

Competencies:

Customer focus.

Trust -worthy.

Analytically and accurate date.

Interprets information.

Prioritized task and leverages resources.

Stays focused.

Attention to detail.

Communicates with impact and deliver clear messages.

Making sales operations decisions.

Initiating action.

Ability to identify new business.

Desired Skills:

Customer Service

Account Management

New Business

SAP

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Account Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

